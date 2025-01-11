JD Vance Hints At Skipping Inauguration For National Championship Game

Forget the economy and the border, Vice President-elect JD Vance has a much tougher decision to make: Does he attend his Inauguration or go to the Ohio State National Championship game?

"Hopefully everyone is cool with me skipping the Inauguration, so I can go to the National Title game," the Ohio native hilariously tweeted.

BOTH TAKE PLACE ON JANUARY 20TH - WHICH IS ALSO MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY

There's no doubt that the 40-year-old Vance was watching last night's exciting Ohio State win over Texas. A game that came down to a last minute pick-six interception by the Buckeyes to cement their victory and head to the upcoming January 20th Championship against Notre Dame.

As I said in the video below, attending the Inauguration is cool and all, but really, he can get sworn in on a Bible and take his oath from anywhere in the country. Plus, those DC after parties are just full of old people that probably smell and can't handle their alcohol. Meanwhile, Buckeyes fans will absolutely be downing numerous beers as they tailgate outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Easy choice.

OHIO STATE IS A 9.5 POINT FAVORITE OVER THE IRISH

Buckeyes fans overwhelmingly support Vance hopping on Air Force 2 and heading down to the game.

One thing's for sure, Vance will be with plenty of other Bucks and Fightin' Irish fans. The demand is so high for the game that it has sent ticket prices skyrocketing to $2,000 a piece with a little over a week left before the game.

OUTKICK FANS WHAT DO YOU THINK - SHOULD JD VANCE ATTEND THE INAUGURATION OR SKIP IT FOR THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL GAME?