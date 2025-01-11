National Championship Tickets Going For Record-Setting High Prices

Get ready to cough up a pretty penny, or should I say thousands of dollars, if you plan on attending college football's National Championship game between Ohio State and Notre Dame.

As of publication, Ticketmaster's cheapest ticket right now is $2,000, which'll get you in the nosebleeds of Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Secondary ticket sites aren't any better. TickPick.com - which usually has even better options than StubHub's cheapest ticket - is also more than $2,000.

As an Irish fan myself, my group chats have been going wild the last two days trying to find cheap tickets, ever since ND rocked Penn State in the Orange Bowl on Thursday to advance to the big game.

I may even have to go to church this weekend to try and ask Touchdown Jesus if he has any hookups for cheap tickets. Now I know how Rudy felt when he was praying to get into Notre Dame!

(By the way, if any Irish fan is reading this who may be going to the game or has an extra ticket {or $2,000), my Twitter and email are below… I'M JUST SAYING).

Las Vegas has Ohio State coming in as massive favorites at -9.5 right now after last night's last-minute victory over Texas.

With two teams, the Irish and the Buckeyes, hated by MANY other college football fanbases, I'll will be curious what the television ratings for the National Championship game are.

Regardless, you can be sure that, based on what TickPick is calling the highest demand and price for a championship game that they've seen, that the ND and OSU fanbase will be coming in hot.