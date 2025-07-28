JD Vance Is Furious Over Cincinnati Thugs Beating Man & Woman: 'Throw Their Asses In Prison'

JD Vance has seen enough of the violence in Cincinnati, especially after an especially violent weekend where a man and woman were attacked by a mob of thugs.

Speaking in Canton, OH on Monday, the vice president made it very clear what should happen to those who stomped on a man after the Cincinnati Jazz Festival.

"You had a grown man who sucker punched a middle-aged woman. That person ought to go to jail for a very long time - and frankly, he's lucky there weren't some better people around because they would've handled it themselves," Vance told a reporter.

He wasn't done.

How do you stop this violence?

"Take the thugs who engaged in that violence and throw their asses in prison," Vance added.

Where were the police? Good question. In early July, Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval knew that violence was an issue in June. He even addressed it just before July 4th.

"We take very seriously public safety in our community," Pureval said in an interview with WVXU. "80% of our operating budget goes to public safety. So much of our time and kind of mental bandwidth is focused on public safety, particularly during the summer months."

What's causing the violence?

The Lib mayor blamed poverty. You know, people beat a middle-aged couple in the street because they're poor. "Obviously, the long term causes of violence are poverty — without question," he told the media outlet.

As of Sunday afternoon, the mayor had not addressed the attack. There have been no tweets from Pureval about the incident.

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said that the attack had nothing to do with the music festival.

"I am in complete disgust waking up to the viral video many of you have now seen. The behavior displayed is nothing short of cruel and absolutely unacceptable ... Our investigative team is working diligently to identify every individual involved in causing harm," she said in a statement.

As for the mayor with his pronouns in his Twitter bio? Nothing.