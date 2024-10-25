JD Vance Shares Critically Important Message About Politics And Friendships: WATCH

JD Vance shared a powerful message about not letting politics ruin friendships.

Election Day is nearly here, and both sides are doing everything possible to win the White House going into November 5th.

The temperature seems very high at the moment in America. Whether you're voting for Donald Trump/JD Vance or Kamala Harris/Tim Walz, it's important to remember we're all Americans.

Unfortunately, that's a message many people seem to forget, and many people are more than happy to end friendships because of who someone might be voting for.

Even worse, some people feel the need to harass others over their politics. The video below is a prime example of that fact.

JD Vance says people shouldn't end friendships over politics.

People ending friendships or going crazy is insanity, and needs to end. It's just not worth it, and that's the message Trump's running mate shared during a Thursday night town hall.

"If you're discarding a lifelong friendship because somebody votes for the other team, you've made a terrible, terrible mistake and you should do something different…Don't cast aside family members and lifelong friendships. Politics is not worth it, and I think if we follow that principle, we'll heal the divide in this country," Vance told the audience.

You can watch his full comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Vance hit the nail on the head and is 100% correct. I'm not sure how anyone could disagree with his assessment of the situation.

It's a great outlook. Ending friendships over politics is nuts. It makes no sense. Why would you remove someone from your life over who they're voting for? First off, it's none of your business and second, friendships and family are a lot more important than politics.

When you're sick, in need or dying, your favorite politician won't be who comes to help. They don't even know you exist. It'll be family and friends who step up to get the job done and help a lending hand.

Personally, I have friends who aren't going to vote for the Donald Trump/JD Vance ticket. I have at least one extended family member who I know with 100% certainty is voting for Kamala Harris. I'm still going to spend time with them, talk football and the relationship won't be impacted at all.

That's how we should all live life. Don't let politics get in the way of a great friendship because at the end of the day, who you surround yourself with will have a much greater impact on your life than who you vote for.