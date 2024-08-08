JD Vance Triggers The Internet With Simple Joke

JD Vance has the web melting down over a simple "Entourage" reference.

The Republican VP nominee has been hitting the campaign trail hard, and that included a Wednesday stop in Wisconsin.

The Badger State is among the most critically important swing states in the 2024 election, and you can expect everyone on both tickets to spend a lot of time there.

What do you do while campaigning? Try to have a little fun and connect with voters. That's what Vance did on X, and ended up drawing out some of the most nauseating reactions you'll see.

JD Vance sends social media into a downward spiral with ‘Entourage’ reference

Vance tweeted a photo of himself with his campaign team in Wisconsin on the tarmac with the caption, "This Entourage reboot is going to be awesome."

The photo included Air Force Two in the background. Kamala Harris and Vance were both in Wisconsin at the same time at the same airport.

It's a simple joke and it's a really solid reference. The photo even kind of looks like the old posters of Vince and the guys on the legendary HBO series.

After all, who doesn't at least casually enjoy "Entourage"? It's a show about friends trying to make it big, which they all eventually do.

However, we live in very dumb times, and some people treated it like it was something more than a vanilla tweet about an old show.

Check out some of the absurd responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's incredibly how badly some people need to go outside and touch grass. If you're fired up online over a *checks notes* "Entourage" reference, then I have some news for you. There's definitely a loser involved but it's not the guy cracking a joke online.

Also, what is up with all the hate towards "Entourage"? It's never made sense to me. The show is about a group of friends who experience the highs and lows of Hollywood. Is it raunchy? Yes. Is it not politically correct? Yes. Are there a lot of inappropriate jokes? Without a doubt.

When did all those things become bad? Sounds like the recipe for a great show, in my opinion. The reason guys love "Entourage" isn't because it's a high class drama or some deep social commentary. It's about dudes having fun with their buddies, chasing success, trying (and often failing) to get with women and doing it all as a crew. If that offends you, then I don't know what to say.

I will certainly never apologize for watching "Entourage."

What do you think of the reaction to Vance's "Entourage" tweet? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.