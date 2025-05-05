Horrible Democrat Governor Savagely Trolled Over Hilarious Tweet: PHOTO

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is getting lit up on social media.

The Democrat leader of Illinois is arguably one of America's worst and wokest leaders. This is the idiot who demanded "Republicans cannot know a moment of peace" while encouraging mass protests.

That's a lot of tough guy talk from a guy who looks like he's never exercised a moment in his life, and that leads me to a dandy of a tweet going viral.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is getting trolled over a "Star Wars" tweet. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

JB Pritzker crushed over "Star Wars" tweet.

Pritzker hopped on X Sunday to celebrate May 4th - a big day for "Star Wars" fans. He posted a photo of himself dressed up as Luke Skywalker rocking a lightsaber.

Simple enough. The problem is, he opened the door for plenty of jokes to flow in, and people online didn't hold back.

It's safe to say JB Pritzker doesn't appear to have many fans on X these days. Of course, that's not really a surprise to anyone paying attention.

He's truly insufferable, and has managed to be the leader of Illinois without doing much to manage the disaster that is Chicago. In fact, crime is going up under his leadership.

It's truly mind-boggling he didn't stop to think about whether or not being this cringe would get him lit up, which is exactly what happened.

Never go full cringe on social media. It never ends well.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker is getting rocked on X for a tweet about "Star Wars." (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

What do you think about Pritzker and his tweet? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

