Jazz Center Walker Kessler Dunks On Everyone With Reaction Video To His Girlfriend Being Crowned Miss America

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler hasn’t been doing much winning on the court this season. His team holds a 9-25 record so far ahead of a home game on Tuesday night.

The losing hasn’t been his fault. The 7-footer is putting up 10.4 points and 11.3 rebounds a game this season. Off the court, Kessler's putting up even better numbers.

He's dating an Auburn cheerleader by the name of Abbie Stockard, who might sound somewhat familiar because she was just crowned Miss America. No big deal.

After Miss Alabama was named the winner of the pageant, information about the 22-year-old nursing student started to make the rounds.

The fact that she had an NBA player boyfriend surfaced on Monday. Shortly after that, Kessler took to Instagram to congratulate his girlfriend on taking home the crown.

He wrote, "Congratulations Abbie! I am so proud of you and everything you stand for. Your hard work and trust in the Lord has awarded you with this incredible opportunity!"

Kessler finished up the message with, "Use your light to shine on others around you! Love you ❤️" before dunking all over everyone with a video of himself and Jazz head coach Will Hardy watching her being named Miss America at the team hotel in Florida.

Walker Kessler and Miss America Abbie Stockard are putting up solid numbers

Kessler's in a complete state of shock. What just happened? I'll tell you what just happened. He posterized everyone with the realization that he's in a relationship with Miss America.

He couldn’t believe it. He already knew his girlfriend was one of the most attractive women on the planet, but now so does everyone else.

You can see it on his face. He's hanging on the rim looking down on everyone as the fact that his girlfriend, Miss Alabama Abbie Stockard, had won Miss America sinks in.

What a moment. Next on the to-do list for Kessler and company, put him in the NBA All-Star game. He's earned it. He's averaging a double-double this season on a terrible team.

He's second in the NBA in blocks per game this season with 2.5 a game and second in field goal percentage at 71 percent. Oh, and he's dating Miss America. That can't be overlooked.