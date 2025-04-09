Jay Leno Is Fighting The Good Fight To Protect Classic Cars From California Smog Check Laws

While a bunch of people were out at those "Hands Off" protests that no one could really give a good explanation for, comedy great and former Tonight Show host Jay Leno was in Sacramento fighting the Golden State's law that requires some collectible cars to abide by the state's smog check laws.

I don't know if you're aware of this, but Leno is a car guy. A big one.

He famously has one of the best collections of classic cars, going back to ones that run on steam.

So, you can understand why he'd be one of the first people to speak up about the ridiculousness of making classic, collectible automobiles abide by modern environmental guidelines.

There's a bill in the California State Senate — Senate Bill 712 — that has become known as "Leno's Law" and would provide an exemption for cars over 35-years-old.

Leno talked about the bill outside the state capital building and noted that a lot of smog centers aren't even equipped to handle older cars.

"I put more miles on it looking for smog stations than I do driving the thing," Leno said, according to KCRA.

Speaking of which, KCRA asked one of the lamer questions I've heard recently. They asked Leno why he chose this issue to use his "celebrity influence" when there are so many other issues out there.

"I know I'm an annoying celebrity coming to Sacramento. I've watched them on TV, and some have no idea what they're talking about. But this is a subject I'm interested in," Leno said.

Duh!

Leno famously loves two things aside from his wife and comedy: cars and denim.

I think it's admirable that he's fighting for an issue he not only cares about but is also highly knowledgeable about. People don't need to get onboard with every single cause de jeur.

I mean, there aren't too many causes that could get me to protest or visit the state capital. But if Taco Bell decided to take Mountain Baja Blast off the menu, I'd chain myself to their corporate building.

It's all a matter of what you're into.

Leno also said that he doesn't want to see the car industry get chased out of the state the way the film and television industries were.

"I watched the movie industry get decimated. Everybody moved out of California, they charged so much to film. Everyone went to Texas, Georgia, Atlanta. We have the hotrod culture," Leno said. "To see all these good ideas leave and go to Texas and go other places to do business, I don't want to see the hot rod business or mechanical business leave the way the film business did."