Jay Cutler Triggers The Libs By Killing An Animal In Africa: 'Small D--k Energy'

Jay Cutler is officially in the crosshairs of the angry animal rights community

The vegetarians would like a word with Jay Cutler.

Using phrases like "small d--k energy" and "murderer," the Libs are absolutely furious with the retired NFL quarterback after he posted a photo of himself and his first kill, a sable, while on his African vacation with Tyityaba Hunting Safaris.

But, while Jay was taking incoming bullets over his hunt, he had supporters come out of the woodwork from places you'd never guess.

"There is a lot to criticize about Jay, but this isn't it. Sables are not an endangered species - this is just like going elk hunting," lesbian cat lady Allie from Chicago wrote to the haters who were going nuts on Instagram.

The angry Libs weren't having it. They see a trophy hunter and nothing triggers the Libs like Trump and a guy posing with his kill.

"It takes a small mind and an even smaller pecker to want to kill animals for sport," a triggered Lib wrote. "Men who hunt Big game… have small 🌭," wrote another.

What about the meat!?!

"The meat from hunted sable antelope is typically not wasted. In most cases, it’s distributed to local communities, providing a valuable protein source where food scarcity can be an issue. Some is used by hunting lodges or staff, and portions may be donated to schools or villages. Regulations often require that the meat be utilized, ensuring minimal waste. For example, in Namibia, community conservancies often receive the meat, directly supporting local economies and nutrition," an IG expert who goes by Todzilla wrote.

If the Libs are triggered over the trophy photo, they're really going to lose it over the hunt video.