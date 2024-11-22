Jason Kelce Verbally Attacked By An Unhinged, Autograph-Seeking Lunatic

I'm not the biggest fan of the Kelce Brothers – and by that, I mean I generally despise both. Mainly Travis, but Jason Kelce ain't great, either. The act's just worn old for me already.

So, you know if I'm on here defending Jason … it's bad. And this now-viral video of some autograph-seeking lunatic HOUNDING Jason last night in insufferable Los Angeles (go figure) is BAD. So bad, that it has me defending Jason Kelce.

Do you understand how miserable that makes me? The worst. But, fair is fair, and when losers like this are roaming the streets, we have to fight back.

What a SCUM:

Credit to Jason Kelce here for not murdering this guy

My God. This dummy called Jason here literally every name in the book. Just a barrage of insults, followed by a full minute of ass-kicking and boot-licking after Jason decided to sign whatever stupid crap he wanted to be signed. Amazing.

Side-note: I've never understood the whole autograph thing. People are obsessed with it, and it's just never been appealing to me. Why would I want someone to sign something of mine? Huh? People like this lunatic just stand outside venues for HOURS waiting for people to write their name on something they own. I don't get it. Why? It's just a name!

Anyway, Jason Kelce probably deserves a solid atta-boy after this one. I would have lost my shit on this lunatic. No idea what he looks like, but I assume Jason could have easily pummeled him, too.

But he didn't. He actually got out of his car, walked over, and signed this loser's shirt or cup or poster or whatever nonsense he wanted. Unreal. No shot I would've done that. Again, I despise the entire Kelce empire, but Jason is 2 for his last 2 in real-life interactions in my eyes.

Last month, he SMASHED some loser's phone because he called brother Travis a word that starts with f, and I don't mean fun. That was a fair rebuttal, in my view.

And now … this. Again, he nailed it. Now, do we subtract points for appearing on Jimmy Kimmel's insufferable show? Sure. But you can't win 'em all.