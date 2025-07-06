Jason Kelce Called Out By Miserable Woke Losers For Harmless Fourth Of July Post

Former Super Bowl champion Jason Kelce wished everyone a happy Fourth of July and expressed appreciation for the United States, which is the ultimate sin in the year 2025 for those completely detached from reality.

"Man I love the 4th! One of the great days we all can set aside our differences in this country, and enjoy the one thing we all share in common. That we are American! Cheers to you oh beautiful America," the Philadelphia Eagles legend wrote on Instagram along with a video of fireworks.

Kelce's post was completely harmless, but given that his pro-America message came hours after President Donald Trump signed a budget reconciliation law, it fired up the woke mob in the comments section.

"When you choose to "put aside" or neutral you are choosing the oppressor...disappointed," one user wrote.

"He is rich so for him and his family it is not relevant. Now yall all know he and his entire family voted for Trump. No surprises here," another person wrote.

"Ngl, pretty embarrassing to be American right now," a user wrote.

Someone else in the comments section decided to bring Kelce's children into the equation.

"Your uneducated ignorance is astounding. As a dad- especially A GIRL DAD - you should be terrified of the state of our country ! I cannot set aside my differences when those very differences affect our most vulnerable.. our children.. our seniors.. our veterans… our unhoused….our DAUGHTERS…. Do better! Read the room. This is a sad and scary time for many Americans. It’s simply hard to celebrate that," a person wrote.

These are just a handful of the comments that people took time out of their day to write on Kelce's post, which, again, was him simply wishing everyone a great holiday while showing appreciation for the greatest country in the world.

Kelce has stayed out of any political conversations, and his recent post wasn't political either, but not everyone agrees, clearly.