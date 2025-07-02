Jason Kelce Says He Took His First Bikini Wax ‘Like A Man’

The former Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro did a little manscaping before showing up to a charity event in a Speedo.

Even the most shameless among us must occasionally sacrifice dignity in the name of a bet. And that’s exactly how Jason Kelce ended up, in his words, "filleted open" on a waxing table in Philadelphia.

On the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, released Wednesday, Jason detailed his first experience getting a bikini wax.

Let's rewind.

It all started when the six-time All-Pro lost a weight-loss bet with former Philadelphia Eagles teammate Beau Allen. The loser had to wear a Speedo to an upcoming charity event to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation.

"The bet was loser has to wear a Speedo at this Ocean Drive event," Jason explained to his brother Travis. "And for those of you that remember, I didn't think that was enough. Smart by me. So, we talked about maybe adding something else to it."

That something else was a bikini wax. Just some light maintenance to get ready for the big reveal.

The bikini wax experience began innocently enough — at European Wax Center in Philly — but things quickly escalated.

"Right away, the technician says, ‘Okay, remove everything from the waist down,’" Kelce recalled. "Now assume the butterfly position."

Jason joked about the compromising stance: "So I am filleted open. I'm filleted. I look like a spatchcock turkey down there on that table. Dude, it was the most vulnerable I've ever felt. But, no, I think I took it like a man."

And then came the sales pitch for something even more invasive.

"She tried to sell me on the Brazilian, which includes the hair in the butt crack," he said. "I don’t like anything in that crease. Nothing’s been in that crease other than my own hand. The crease, that’s a no-fly zone for me."

As someone who'd had a few bikini waxes in my day, I truly wouldn't wish it on anyone.

Thanks to his manscaping, though, Jason was able to confidently rip off his trunks to reveal an American flag Speedo in front of hundreds of fans on Ocean Drive.

"Thank God I did because this thing would have looked so much worse if I wasn’t waxed," Jason said. "I mean, it would have been even more gross."

Still, the Super Bowl champ says he doesn't plan to get any more bikini waxes in the near future. Probably a good call.