Country Music Star Reveals Donald Trump's Texting Habits Are Shockingly Refreshing: WATCH

Country music star Jason Aldean has President Donald Trump's private phone number, but don't expect a quick response over text.

The "Try That In A Small Town" singer is a huge fan of the President, and it's been that way for a long time.

He's such a fan that he even appeared with Trump in his private box at the RNC in Milwaukee last year. It turns out that he even has a direct line of communication with the most powerful man on the planet.

Jason Aldean says President Trump isn't a big fan of texting.

It might shock people to know, but President Trump doesn't mind people having his phone number……or so I've been told by people above my pay grade. Aldean is someone with it, and he says America's leader isn't a big fan of texting.

"He's not a big texter…If I need to talk to him or want to call him, I will usually call him and talk to him for a couple minutes. Also know he's a pretty busy guy. So, I don't just call him, just, you know, ‘Hey man. What’s up,'" Aldean explained during a conversation with radio host Wood Wild.

You can watch his full comments below

This is refreshing and also not surprising. Donald Trump will turn 79-years-old next weekend. Most people that age aren't big on texting.

That's a young person's game, for the most part. Instead of just firing off texts, Aldean and Trump like to actually pick up the phone and have a conversation.

I love it. We should all get back to being like that. Instead of hiding behind a screen, people should actually get on the phone and talk.

I'd also much rather brief a quick three-minute call to get the info I need than waiting on a text. The less texting the better most of the time, in my humble opinion.

