Jason Aldean Shares Blunt Comments About Surviving Horrific Las Vegas Shooting

Jason Aldean sounds like he is still rattled at times by the Las Vegas shooting.

The country music singer was performing on the stage at the Route 91 Harvest music festival on October 1, 2017 when a nightmare unfolded.

Stephen Paddock opened fire from his room at the Mandalay Bay resort onto the large crowd below him enjoying the show. The death toll ultimately hit 60 people, making it one of the darkest moments in America's history.

Jason Aldean reflects on Las Vegas shooting.

Fortunately, Aldean was able to get off the stage and get to safety before being hit by gunfire. Now, nearly eight years later, he admits that there are moments that can still rattle him.

Aldean said the following when addressing the shooting during an interview with Dax Shepard, according to Whiskey Riff:

"We were in Canada just a couple days ago playing a show up there and we’re in kind of downtown the city walking to our hotel at night, probably midnight and a car backfires. It sounds like a shotgun went off and I mean you’re right. All my crews with me that, you know, we’re all in that too, and so we’re all like, "What the f***?" And you know, so you still have those moments. I never went. We And here’s the ironic thing. We funded a ton of therapy for a ton of therapy for all the crews and everybody else. And then, you know, obviously I didn’t go. So, my therapy was me, my wife, my band, you know, all of us that were kind of there. We all talked about it amongst each other. Yeah, that’s good. You weren’t alone in it. And that’s helpful."

It's hard to believe the Las Vegas shooting was already nearly eight years ago. Feels like it was just yesterday the country woke up to the heartbreaking news about what happened in Las Vegas.

It was evil on an unspeakable level, and to this day, answers about what happened are still extremely limited. Nobody can say with complete certainty why Paddock decided to steal the lives of 60 people and wound hundreds more.

Now, Aldean - the man who was performing when it happened - admits that he still struggles with it when he hears loud noises. It's a very understandable situation to be in. I'm sure a shooting like that would rattle most people.

What do you think of Aldean's comments and the Vegas shooting as a whole? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.