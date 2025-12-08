Jasmine Crockett Running For Senate Is An Absolute Gift To OutKick

Jasmine Crockett’s Senate run isn’t just political news — it’s a content goldmine poised to deliver some of the most electric traffic OutKick has ever seen.

The dumbest politician just guaranteed that OutKick is about to go on a generational content run.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett has filed to run for Senate in Texas which is some of the best news I've ever heard since starting at OutKick on June 1, 2020. We've had some big generational runs over the years including the COVID era, the Lia Thomas era, the Caitlin Clark era, the transGs in sports era, the Paige Spiranac Google Discover era and there's always been Trump content.

Jasmine, 44, is going to fit right into that mix.

How do I know? Because she's a five-tooler: Crazy, dumb, fake, fame-hungry and loves a camera.

Throw in running for Senate, which will require her to dominate the news cycle for 10 straight months, and you have all the ingredients needed for OutKick to pretty much designate one writer to cover the Jasmine beat.

But…but…but…you guys aren't a politics site? That's true. But we know a super convergence of pop culture and politics when we see one. This is a historic moment. Will Jasmine push exempting blacks from paying taxes? Will she try to win over voters with some sort of reparation plan, if she's elected to Senate.

Do you remember when she said this in 2024?

"I don’t know that that’s … necessarily a bad idea," Crockett said on the "The Black Lawyers Podcast," over a proposal she heard about that called for making black people exempt from paying taxes. "One of the things they propose is black folk not have to pay taxes for a certain amount of time because … that puts money back in your pocket."

Go on.

"But at the same time, it may not be as objectionable to some people" as "actually giving out dollars," she continued. "So many black folk, not only do you owe for the labor that was stolen and killed and all the other things, but the fact is we end up being so far behind."

Intriguing.

Will she continue to claim that the U.S. is safer from terrorists because we buy medicine for ISIS and other scumbag terrorists and in return, they don't smash planes into our buildings?

Will she continue to push that Jeffrey Epstein, not the pedophile, gave money to Trump associates?

Do you remember what Jasmine Crockett said about law enforcement?

During a September appearance on the "Grounded" podcast, the Texas Senate hopeful said that it's not law enforcement's job to prevent crime.

"I want to be clear that, like, law enforcement isn’t to prevent crime. Law enforcement solves crime, OK? That is what they are supposed to do. They are supposed to solve crimes, not necessarily prevent them from happening per se," she said.

Buckle up.