Jared Leto Surprises Mostly Empty 'Tron: Ares' Showing In Wildly Cringey Video

It was so uncomfortable, I even felt a little bad for Jared Leto

No actor in Hollywood rubs me the wrong way more than Jared Leto.

For me, this started with those stories about him sending horrific gifts to his Suicide Squad co-stars because he was going all method actor to play the Joker, maaaaaaaan.

Get over yourself, dude. You dye your hair green, cackle, and give Batman a hard time. That's about it, and yet somehow he screwed it up.

It didn't win me over when he climbed the Empire State Building for attention either.

Anyway, I'm not a fan, but even I felt a little bad when someone made him walk into a theater showing his latest film, Tron: Ares (Yes, they made another one), that barely had anyone in it.

This is becoming the new trend in showbiz. A movie premieres, and the star shows up to surprise people at a showing. Brad Pitt did it with F1, and I believe Tom Cruise did it at a Mission Impossible screening.

So, naturally, people would be thrilled to see the frontman of the crappy band 30 Seconds to Mars saunter into a Tron showing.

Here's the problem: You may have heard that this movie is bombing hard. Well, if this was the best theater for Leto to walk into… well, that ain't good.

I wouldn't want to be in Leto's limo after that one… oh boy.

And, I swear, Disney has forgotten how to market movies.

Sure, the unabashed wokeness doesn't help, but I feel like this is quietly their biggest problem.

For instance, about a month ago, I saw a video of Jared Leto riding the Tron roller coaster at Disney World. I just assumed his crappy band was in town and wanted to ride it because it's an awesome ride.

A week before that, I was at the same park and walked around that very coaster myself.

Still, it was weeks later before I realized that there even was a new Tron flick.

Shouldn't one of those things have tipped me off a little?

I mean, Jeff Bridges and his TDS-riddled brain going on Kimmel dressed as "The Dude" and blasting ICE when he's promoting a movie about getting trapped in a video game (I think that's what it's about) didn't help.

But do you know what else hurts at the box office? People have no idea there's a movie coming out!

Then, when it eats a plate of s--t, maybe don't make the star walk into a sparsely populated Cinemark theater like a conquering hero.

Some PR crony should've peeked into the theater beforehand, noted that it was half-empty, and called an audible.

"Mr. Leto, some kid puked ICEE, imitation butter, and Red Vines all over the first couple of rows, so we're going to scrap this. Anyway, we got you a table at Nobu instead…"

Done. Damage minimized.

This is the kind of thing legendary Hollywood fixer Eddie Mannix would've done back in the day… that and getting someone to whack Superman… allegedly.