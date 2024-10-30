NY Times Attacks Ivanka Trump For Leaving Politics As Libs Wanted

For weeks, the OutKick Culture Department has shown you that Ivanka Trump is showing no signs of returning to politics are campaigning for her father in his bid for the White House.

Ivanka, who is celebrating her 43rd birthday today, has been off surfing, being a mom, working on her squatting game in the gym and living a life as far away from politics as possible.

Is there any chance, after leaving politics nearly two years ago, Ivanka would come out of retirement with six days to go to stump for dad?

"Zero," her husband Jared Kushner told the New York Times for a story published on Tuesday.

The Times characterized the exchange with Kush as "blunt."

Noted.

Ivanka wouldn't even talk to the Times for the story. Kush stood in as her spokesperson and he wasn't exactly in the talking mood while noting his wife "made the decision when she left Washington that she was closing that chapter of her life. And she’s been remarkably consistent."

"We’re rooting for him — obviously, we’re proud of him," Kush added. "But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward."

After spending approximately 2,000 words seemingly bashing Ivanka for backing out of politics and attending rallies for her father, the Times then reports that Ivanka "cares for her three children as well as her 98-year-old grandmother," who is the mother of Ivana Trump, Ivanka's mother, who died in 2022.

Admirable, right?

The Times writer calls it a "commonplace and charmed life."

You get the idea. The NY Times wasn't going to let this election go without an Ivanka hit piece. They played the hits in the piece:

Her dad was convicted of 43 felonies

Ivanka and Jared are insanely wealthy from Trump White House deals

They would be questioned about those deals "If Mr. Trump returns to the White House"

They're going to "wield influence" as shadowy characters from Miami

Ivanka was forced to leave NYC by socialites who have shunned her

She was actually a nobody on the NYC social scene; "They were simply not part of New York society, ever," a society writer told the Times

How nice.

Ivanka removes herself from politics, like the crazy libs want her to do and then they attack her for leaving politics.

Make up your damn mind, losers.

Would you raise your kids around politics if you had millions and didn't have to raise your kids around politics?

Give me Miami and surfing.

Ivanka's current life setup sounds incredible. Her bank account has a bunch of zeroes. She gets to take her kids to school. Hit the gym. Head out on the boat for some wake surfing. Maybe book a private jet to shred some real ocean waves. Take the kids on nice vacations to beautiful locations. Go skiing.

What a life.

All these miserable NYT readers would take it in a second.