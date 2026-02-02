Japanese Volleyball Player Goes Viral For Sincerest Apology You'll Ever See In Your Life

In Japan, formal apologies are a part of the culture. This one will forever be remembered.

Sorry, fellas, but cards and flowers just won't cut it anymore. If you want to apologize properly to your girl, you'll have to slide across the floor on your face and grovel for her forgiveness.

Don't blame me. Yuji Nishida has set the standard.

The Japanese volleyball star has gone viral this week for delivering what might be the most dramatic apology in sports history. It happened during a halftime serving challenge at an all-star event in Kobe, Japan. Nishida's left-handed serve went a little too left and struck a courtside judge on the back.

The judge was uninjured, but Nishida looked immediately horrified.

Then came the apology.

By the time the judge regained her composure, Nishida's body was already sliding across the court, face-down, nose pointed toward the floor, hands tucked by his sides. The crowd erupted in laughter and applause as the 26-year-old continued his graceful headfirst glide.

As if that weren't enough, Nishida then got on his knees and bowed repeatedly, at one point clasping his hands together while continuing to apologize. The judge — visibly amused at this point — eventually bowed back, bringing the entire exchange to a wholesome close.

In Japan, formal apologies are a part of the culture, and the most extreme version — known as "dogeza" — involves lowering yourself until your forehead touches the floor. It's rarely seen in public, but that obviously didn't stop Nishida.

While the internet enjoyed the theatrics, Nishida went on to remind everyone at the arena that he's also very good at volleyball. He helped his team to a 3–0 victory and was later named the tournament's MVP.