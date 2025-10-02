Ransomware Attack Puts Japan's Beloved Asahi Super Dry Beer On The Brink Of Shortage

I'll be honest, when I see a report of a cyberattack in the news, it doesn't always mean much to me. I mean, I'm not pumped about it, but I don't think about it as long as it's not affecting my bank, employer, cellphone carrier, or the PlayStation Network (I've been playing the new Skate game, and it's great). I shake my head disapprovingly, then go about the rest of my day.

But this cyberattack — or, more accurately, the repercussions thereof — has left me horrified.

Why? Because it has left Japan on the verge of running out of one of its most popular beers.

According to Reuters, Asahi Group Holdings was the victim of a ransomware attack that brought production at numerous facilities to a screeching halt.

As of Thursday, they've been unable to get things up and running again, and that has put the Land of the Rising Sun's supply of one of its premier brewskis in jeopardy.

"When it comes to Super Dry, I think we’ll run out in two or three days at supermarkets and Asahi’s food products within a week or so," an executive told The Financial Times.

Now, I can't remember ever having had Asahi Super Dry, but that doesn't matter. Just have a little empathy here. Imagine if your favorite beer completely ran out.

That's… that's just terrible.

I think they may stock Super Dry at my local supermarket. I'm tempted to buy some and ship them off to Japan as a humanitarian initiative in this time of crisis.

Of course, shipping to Japan is way too expensive, so I won't be doing it.

Still, I thought about it, and that makes me a good person.

While beer-drinking has been down in Japan in recent years, there are concerns that this sudden shortage could lead to panic buying.

This incident comes about a month after automaker Jaguar Land Rover was hit by a cyberattack that brought their production to a standstill in late August.