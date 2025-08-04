January Jones Is Throwing Gas With Bathroom Selfie In Her Underwear

As a veteran starting pitcher 20-plus starts into their season would do, January Jones took the virtual mound over the weekend and threw absolute gas on Instagram.

She toed the rubber in her underwear on Sunday and fired off a bathroom selfie with intent behind it. This wasn’t a take a little off to get the pitch over the plate. Not by any means.

This was a message sender that the 47-year-old dropped. One that says keep feeding me the ball every five days, I have plenty left in the tank.

Jones has dusted off the fastball before. In the days of algorithms, you have to reach back into the bag of tricks every once in a while, those things don’t feed themselves.

With a movie in post-production, according to IMDB, it was time to reach back in the bag and, as a veteran leader, start setting the stage for a deep post-season run.

January Jones unleashed an absolute heater on Instagram

I'd say mission accomplished here for January Jones. I don’t know about you, but I didn’t know she had a new movie in the works and now I do.

Altar, the name of the horror movie she is set to appear in, doesn't have an official release date, but is expected to be released sometime in 2025.

That's the power of a bathroom selfie in your underwear when you have X-Men and Mad Men credits to your name. You can’t go around ignoring that type of resume.

That level of disrespect is how you end up watching the heat pass you buy with the bat on your shoulder. If you're going to go down, go down swinging.

That's how you show respect for yourself, your opponent, and, most importantly, the game. Message sent and message received.

January Jones has plenty of heat left. Do not disrespect that and get caught looking.