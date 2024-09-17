Jane's Addiction Singer Perry Farrell: I'm At Fault For Stage Brawl

Jane's Addiction frontman Perry Farrell has released a statement apologizing to his bandmates and fans after throwing multiple punches at guitarist Dave Navarro on stage before all hell broke loose, causing the band to end their reunion tour.

"This weekend has been incredibly difficult, and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologize to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday’s show," the 65-year-old Farrell said. "Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behavior, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation."

Farrell's statement came just three days after a WILD video that I reported on here at OutKick went viral of Farrell becoming increasingly agitated and frustrated before he started swinging at Navarro on stage during the middle of the iconic alternative rock band's Boston show on Friday.

FARRELL THREW PUNCHES ON STAGE

Farrell's apology comes too little too late, as the rest of the band essentially quit the tour immediately after the lead singer's freak-out.

It was probably for the best - just look at Perry Farrell's eyes here, that kind of rage had many concerned that he was either back on drugs (which he has had a long-term battle with) or, as the rest of the band alluded to, deeper mental health concerns.



"Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no other choice but to discontinue the current US Tour," guitarist Navarro wrote on his Instagram page.

"We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance," he continued before adding that "our concern for [Farrell's] personal health and safety as well as our own" had left them with no alternative. "We hope that he will find the help he needs."

Immediately after the incident, Farrell's wife went on social media claiming that her husband's meltdown came after being frustrated that the music was too loud and that his vocals couldn't be heard.

That excuse quickly went away after fans chimed in saying that Farrell's aggression had been happening throughout not only that show but prior ones on their reunion tour.

Turns out sometimes, things can't be the say they were, no matter how bad fans want it to be.