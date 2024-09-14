CHAOS! Jane's Addiction Singer Perry Farrell Attacks Guitarist Dave Navarro On Stage!

It was absolute MADNESS last night in Boston as Perry Farrell, lead singer of legendary rock band Jane's Addiction, began throwing punches at guitarist Dave Navarro in the middle of their set!

The chaotic situation happened as the iconic band was performing their song "Ocean Size" at Boston's Leader Bank Pavilion. Suddenly, out of nowhere, lead singer Farrell began screaming "F** you!" at the audience.

Moments later, as the song began to get louder, Farrell turned to his right and started screaming, then shoved guitarist Dave Navarro before all hell broke loose.

FIST FIGHT ON STAGE!

Navarro, who was in the middle of playing a guitar solo, used his right arm to hold Farrell away while seemingly giving him a, "WTF?" look, which unfortunately only set the lead singer off more. Farrell then THREW A PUNCH at his guitarist!

That's when the rock hit the fan. Drummer Stephen Perkins stopped playing the song and multiple crew members, as well as bassist Eric Avery, ran over to Farrell and tried to restrain him. Unfortunately, it didn't work as the lead singer began having a tantrum and continued to punch, kick and wrestle his way out of being held back by everyone.

Eventually, Farrell had to be carried out by at least three crew members as the rest of the band, clearly in shock at what just happened, all looked at each other and decided to end the show with fans left wondering what in the heck just happened.

The band was performing for the first time since 2010, with all four members reuniting after Avery took over a decades-long break from the band and Navarro being unable to tour in recent years. However, the stars seemed to align with the rock stars as they were able to make everything work out.

Or so they thought.

Unfortunately, we are now learning that Farrell also had some personal issues during the band's recent New York City performance, in which he announced that he couldn't sing as well as he normally would. "Ladies and gentlemen, I have to be honest with you. Something’s wrong with my voice. I just can’t get the notes out all of a sudden," the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee said.

Jane's Addiction fans are now wondering if that was a precursor of what was eventually to come with Farrell's flip out last night.

As many of you OutKick readers know, I pride myself on not only loving music but being a part of the music industry for many years. As I've written time and time again - it's important to see as many iconic bands as you can.

That's what last night's Boston Jane's Addiction crowd was trying to do. Unfortunately, that may be the last time the band plays together on stage.



