Jane Goodall, Legendary Primatologist And Conservationist, Dies At 91

The pioneering primatologist who reshaped humanity’s view of chimpanzees has died while on a U.S. speaking tour.

Dr. Jane Goodall — one of the most respected conservationists and wildlife researchers of all time — has died at age 91.

"The Jane Goodall Institute has learned this morning, Wednesday, October 1, 2025, that Dr. Jane Goodall DBE, UN Messenger of Peace and Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute has passed away due to natural causes," her organization announced on social media. "She was in California as part of her speaking tour in the United States."

Goodall leaves behind her son, Hugo, and three grandchildren.

Known for her groundbreaking research on wild chimpanzees, Goodall spent more than six decades studying primates, advocating for habitat conservation and inspiring people to care more deeply about the environment.

She began her work in 1960 in what is now Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania. With no formal scientific training at the time, she broke new ground by observing chimpanzees not just as subjects, but as individuals with personalities, emotions and families.

Her discovery that chimpanzees make and use tools changed the scientific understanding of what separates humans from other animals.

"Dr. Goodall’s discoveries as an ethologist revolutionized science, and she was a tireless advocate for the protection and restoration of our natural world," the Jane Goodall Institute said.

Goodall was appointed a UN Messenger of Peace in 2002 and continued traveling, speaking and inspiring animal lovers around the globe into her 90s. Her "Roots & Shoots" youth program has helped millions of kids worldwide take action in their communities on behalf of animals and the environment.

Jane Goodall spent her life in the wild, and she helped the rest of us understand it a little better. The world won’t be the same without her.