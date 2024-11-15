Jamie Foxx's New Movie Looks Shockingly Bad: PREVIEW

Jamie Foxx's new movie "Back in Action" looks borderline unwatchable.

First off, it's great to see Foxx back to cranking out movies after suffering through an incredibly serious medical situation back in 2023.

It's still not clear what happened to Foxx that caused him to have a medical situation that seemingly lasted months.

That's now behind him, and that's great news. However, it appears his new Netflix film might be a big swing and a miss.

"Back in Action" with Jamie Foxx looks terrible.

The plot of the film is described by Netflix as, "Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown."

On the surface, that's a really solid plot, and it sounds like something OutKick readers would probably assume I'm interested in. They'd be right.

Unfortunately, the preview is so absurd that it killed any hope I had for the movie. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What an incredibly disappointing and ridiculous preview. The plot sounds awesome. A story about two spies being dragged back into espionage should be must-watch cinema.

Instead, it looks like the movie won't take itself seriously at all. It looks like it's definitely targeted more towards kids and teenagers than a serious audience.

That's not something I have any interest in watching. If you're going to give me a spy story, it better be incredibly serious and not meant for young viewers.

You can catch "Back in Action" on Netflix starting January 17th. I definitely won't be watching. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.