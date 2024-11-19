Country Music Star Facing Years In Prison After Arrest

Jamey Johnson reportedly is looking at serious time behind bars.

The "In Color" singer was arrested over the weekend in Williamson County, Tennessee, and early reporting indicated he was arrested for speeding and on a drug charge.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol released a statement confirming he'd been arrested, but didn't get into specifics past that.

New details emerge in arrest of country music star Jamey Johnson.

Whiskey Riff obtained details of the charges the country music star is facing, and reported the following new details Tuesday afternoon:

"Williamson County court records reviewed by Whiskey Riff show the singer charged with one count of possession with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell a controlled substance. And the specific subsection of the law cited in his charges gives us even more information.

Johnson was charged with a violation of Tennessee Code 39-17-417 (G)(1). Subsection (G)(1) of the code deals with marijuana possession, and states that possession of between half an ounce to 10 pounds of marijuana is a Class E felony punishable by up to one to six years in prison and up to a $5,000 fine.

He’s set to appear back in court on February 6, 2025 at 1 PM."

The exact amount of marijuana Johnson was allegedly in possession of remains unknown, but this situation is clearly a lot more than a simple traffic stop.

Facing up to six years behind bars on a change of possession with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell a controlled substance is no joke.

That's a serious charge that could come with serious time if he's convicted.

This situation remains developing. Check back to OutKick for more updates as we have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.