Country Music Star Arrested: DETAILS

Country music star Jamey Johnson was arrested over the weekend.

The popular country singer was arrested Sunday in Williamson County, Tennessee, the Tennessee Highway Patrol announced.

"We can confirm that Jamey Johnson was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 17 in Williamson County. The incident is still under investigation," the law enforcement organization said in a statement, according to News Channel 5 in Nashville.

Jamey Johnson arrested in Tennessee.

News Channel 5 reported he was charged with possession of drugs and speeding. The outlet reported the district attorney's office confirmed the arrest but wouldn't reveal the charges.

Johnson's bond was set at $5,000.

Johnson blew up in the country music world following the release of "In Color." He'd had some success prior to the song being released, but the emotional song elevated him to new levels.

You can listen to it below if you've never heard it before. It's outstanding.

Johnson has been nominated for three Grammys during his successful career. The situation remains developing. Check back to OutKick for any updates we might have, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.