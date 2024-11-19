Country Music Star Arrested: DETAILS

Country music star Jamey Johnson was arrested over the weekend.

The popular country singer was arrested Sunday in Williamson County, Tennessee, the Tennessee Highway Patrol announced.

"We can confirm that Jamey Johnson was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 17 in Williamson County. The incident is still under investigation," the law enforcement organization said in a statement, according to News Channel 5 in Nashville.

Country singer Jamey Johnson was arrested over the weekend in Tennessee. (Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

News Channel 5 reported he was charged with possession of drugs and speeding. The outlet reported the district attorney's office confirmed the arrest but wouldn't reveal the charges.

Johnson's bond was set at $5,000.

Country music singer Jamey Johnson arrested in Tennessee. He was reportedly charged with drug possession and speeding. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Johnson blew up in the country music world following the release of "In Color." He'd had some success prior to the song being released, but the emotional song elevated him to new levels.

You can listen to it below if you've never heard it before. It's outstanding.

Johnson has been nominated for three Grammys during his successful career. The situation remains developing. Check back to OutKick for any updates we might have, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.