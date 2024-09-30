Ja'Marr Chase Wants Nothing To Do With Questions About Baby Oil

Ja'Marr Chase's dad may or may not have covered him in baby oil when he was playing football in the little league ranks in Louisiana. But that was then.

The Bengals receiver wants nothing to do with questions about baby oil these days. He made that clear after Cincinnati’s 34-24 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Chase had three catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

On the play in which Chase found the end zone, he went 63 yards, most of which he picked up with his feet after slipping a couple of tackles. That prompted a reporter to ask if he had baby oil on during the game.

The question, given the recent allegations against Diddy involving so-called "freak offs" and claims that he purchases baby oil in bulk from the local Costco, made it a somewhat insane question to ask. Chase's immediate reaction to the question tells you all you need to know about the timing of it.

After making a face, he responded, "No… We gotta keep that for somebody else bro. That's not my question right there. I did do it as a kid though. We can't even ask that no more, bro, it's too much going on in life right now with that. We can't do that."

Ja'Marr Chase does not use baby oil during games anymore and doesn't want to be asked about it

Now to be fair to Jeremy Rauch, the FOX19 reporter who asked Ja'Marr Chase the question, he was obviously referencing the story about Chase oiling up for little league games.

At least the question was asked after a win, and a win in which Chase found the end zone. Chase, who is always open by the way, might have had a different reaction to the question had it come off a loss.

Winning cures everything and makes baby oil questions following the Diddy news much easier to deal with. Still don't ask them again. Those are now questions for somebody else.