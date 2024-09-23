Ja'Marr Chase Wants You To Know He's Unhappy With 'Always Open' Shirt Ahead of Primetime MNF Matchup

Ja'Marr Chase wants you to know that he's not getting the football enough.

The Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) welcome the Washington Commanders (1-1) to Paul Brown Stadium for a Monday night doubleheader.

All eyes are on the Bengals offense to break out of a funk, especially with their top wideout in a contract year.

Chase did not get the elite contract extension he wanted from the Bengals this offseason and is off to a choppy start through two games to start the year.

So, in typical receiver fashion, Chase is making his qualms with the sputtering offense very clear.

During his warmups on Monday, Chase sported a shirt that read "Always Open."

Think Chase is happy with his production? You can bet your bottom dollar he's not.

Not only did Chase wear the not-so-subtle garment, he also joined ESPN's Ryan Clark for a pre-game interview where he sounded ambivalent about staying in Cincinnati long-term as his extension talks loom.

Cincy and Chase aren't expected to resume their contract talks until the end of the season; by then, it might be too late.

Through two weeks, Chase has 10 catches for 97 yards and a goose egg in the scoring column, which is also a disappointing stat-line for every fantasy manager who spent a first-round pick on the ex-LSU stud.

In his three seasons in the pros, Chase has eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving, and by most accounts, he's certainly worth the money.

Wait, there's more.

Chase also partnered up with everyone's favorite 24-hour convenience store, 7-Eleven, to star in an "Always Open" social media campaign.

Is Chase perhaps "whining" too much about his lack of a contract extension? And where does that put longtime teammate / quarterback Joe Burrow, who shared a testy moment with Chase in Week 2?

Talks leading up to this year's trade deadline should be interesting in Cincy.

