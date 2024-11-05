Jake Paul Sends Dire Warning To America On Election Day

Jake Paul didn't hold back who he was voting for on Election Day, as the YouTuber-turned-boxer stated that it was a battle between "good vs evil," if Donald Trump doesn't win.

"America as we know it, will self implode if Harris wins," said Paul ahead of next week's boxing match where the 27-year-old will take on 58-year-old Mike Tyson. "It will be the start of a long & treacherous American era."

JAKE PAUL WILL BOX MIKE TYSON NOVEMBER 15TH

Paul has been known to be a notorious online troll, but anyone who has been following him the past few months knows that he really doesn't like Kamala Harris.

"A sheep will spend its entire life fearing the wolf (Trump) only to b eaten by the shepherd (Harris). Don't be a sheep. Wake up and read deeper. Go vote good Go vote Trump tomorrow," Paul continued.

Jake has taken a much more vocal and political stand in recent public appearances. During the first Paul vs Tyson press conference at Fanatics Fest, Paul went absolutely OFF on New York City being a Democratic city. "STFU New York, boo yourselves. You are just like Mike Tyson, you were good 20 years ago, F*** you New York."

"Dumbass, Democratic city!" Jake Paul continued to a Javit's Center NYC crowd that was nearly downing him out with boos. Paul's comments were followed up just a few weeks later by saying that "illegal criminals would pour into the country," if Trump wasn't reelected.

In a political climate that is highly divisive and one that has what appears more celebrities and athletes leaning towards Kamala Harris, it appears that Jake Paul is up for the fight. We'll see if he can bring that same energy when he faces Mike Tyson in a little over a week from now at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.