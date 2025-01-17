Patrick Mahomes' Brother, Jackson, Bids Farewell To His 'Fans' Amid Likely TikTok Ban

Jackson Mahomes bid farewell to his 1.1 million TikTok followers on Thursday, but not without leaving them with one more cringe-worthy dancing video.

The younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Jackson has become one of the most irritating influencers in recent years. Even his own family (and Taylor Swift) seem irritated by him.

"Since the app is getting banned I thought yall would miss your favorite (creator) on the platform," Jackson captioned one of his videos. He then proceeds to stick his tongue out and start moving around in a creepy, seductive way while singing.

Yikes!

JACKSON MAHOMES IS ONE OF THE MOST ANNOYING PEOPLE

With rumors that President Biden "may not enforce" Monday's TikTok ban deadline and instead have President-elect Donald Trump do so, I think we need to somehow remind Biden that with the social media platform staying around (at least for another couple days) - so too, will Jackson Mahomes.

We simply can't let that happen. A society that doesn't have to randomly see Jackson do whatever it is that Jackson does, is a better one for all of us. It appears that the Supreme Court may agree, as they have ruled to uphold the Congressional law that banned the app beginning on January 20.

Other than his TikTok videos, Jackson has been flying relatively below the radar after pleading no contest to misdemeanor battery and received six months of probation last year after grabbing a woman and forcibly kissing her at restaurant in 2023.

Who knows, there may be hope after all that the only way we see Jackson Mahomes is via a TV camera accidentally capturing him on the Chiefs' sideline.

