Jackson Mahomes' Super Bowl TikTok Video Gets Shredded In Brutal Fashion

My worst nightmare — Jackson Mahomes celebrating another Chiefs Super Bowl title like he played a role — didn't come true last night at Super Bowl LIX and life couldn't be any better on this Monday afternoon.

You're damn right I celebrated by pounding my chest and pointing to the sky to thank the big fella who decided it was going to be the Eagles' night to kick the shit out of the Chiefs on both sides of the ball.

Jackson Mahomes goes into the off-season as a loser.

Thank you, God.

Sunday couldn't have gone any better for a content guy like myself who has been at war with Jackson for his entire adult life. He's spent his entire adult like being a TikTok loser riding his brother's coattails and I've been on a mission to see him cry ever since he burst onto the scene.

Remember when he recorded a TikTok while dancing on Sean Taylor's number at FedEx Field? I do. It was a total scumbag move.

Last night, before the game, Jackson decided to fire up TikTok and it couldn't have gone any better. Eagles fans showed up and it was go-time.

Some of my favorites:

I put this on my Super Bowl bingo card

Rate this TikTok on the scale 22-40

Goodluck playing tonight!!! I’m rooting for you!

Where did you post SB celebrations videos? I cannot see them

time to enter "Indeed.com" into ur safari. rent is due ‼️

You’ll get em next year Jackson!!!💪🏼 keep grinding

jackson ur getting too old for ts

The fact that you recorded this, watched this, and then said "yep, this is good to post" is the most comical thing since your brother’s sacks throughout this game.

The fact that you were not banned from NFL events after dancing on Sean Taylor’s memorial is crazy. Go birds 🦅

Sad trip home. But at least you’re in Pat’s plane.

And with that, Jackson goes back to his condo for the offseason and I can walk around with an Ohio State national championship and slimeball Jackson shoved into a locker.

Life is good.