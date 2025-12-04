Son Of The Actor Who Voiced Frosty The Snowman Reveals Wild Family Secret

Now that the holiday season is upon us, I bet most of us are finalizing our Christmas movie and TV special list.

Of course, Christmas Vacation is on that list, but my favorites are the animated classics, such as the Boris Karloff version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas and the work of Messrs. Rankin and Bass.

But what I just heard about the star of one of these animated classics will never let me watch it the same way again.

It turns out that the man behind the voice of Frosty the Snowman in the 1969 Rankin/Bass classic, Frosty the Snowman, had, according to his son, not one, not two, but at least three secret families.

Not at once, though. That would've been a lot of work…

Jackie Vernon was the voice of Frosty — easily a top 3 sentient snowman in the history of pop culture, along with Olaf from Frozen and that one that is actually just a frozen kid in that old Campbell's soup commercial — and his son, David, revealed the shocking secret last month.

David said during an appearance on the radio show, "Nostalgia Tonight with Joe Sibilia," that his dad had multiple secret families before settling down with his mom, Hazel.

He said that a woman showed up at his house and had a discussion with his mom that led to the revelation.

"So my mom came, and I guess she assessed what the situation was right away, but my mom told me to go upstairs and talked to her," David said, per The New York Post. "But I heard a somewhat heated conversation going on, and then a couple of minutes later, they left."

"So I had to know, I asked my mom, ‘Who was that?’ And it finally came out that before our family, my dad had been married at least three other times, which I was kind of shocked to find out."

Man. I would've expected that from the creepy magician guy, but not Frosty.

Karen would be stunned if she heard this…

It got wilder: Vernon also had several other sons, all of them named Ralph.

"From these marriages, he had sons, and he named them all Ralph, after himself, after his original name, Ralph Verrone," David explained. "But he also abandoned all these families, moved on."

David also revealed that his father struggled with an addiction to Quaaludes and Valium and suffered from depression.

Vernon — who had a long showbiz career performing as an opening act for legends like Dean Martin and Judy Garland — reprised his role as Frosty in several other specials.

He died in 1987 at the age of 63.

