Jackie Chan Says He Couldn't Be An Actor Today Because of AI

The year is 1998 and you and your buddies are heading to see the PG-13 action comedy Rush Hour because Chris Tucker was hilarious in the movie promos, but you're also intrigued by his co-star, Jackie Chan, because you've heard he does his own stunts.

The movie does not disappoint, and leads to fun, stunt-filled sequels that turn Jackie Chan into a household name in America after years of success in Hong Kong cinema.

It would never happen today.

That's Chan's view. In an interview promoting the newly released Karate Kid: Legends film, Chan says that couldn't happen today because of Artificial Intelligence.

JACKIE CHAN IS ONE OF THE LAST FEW REMAINING SELF-STUNT ACTORS

"If today I was working in this age, I don’t think I would do [stunts] myself," the 71-year-old action star told Page Six. "Why? Because of AI special effects, and green screening."

"In the old days, I had to do it myself and so I became ‘Jackie Chan.’ So I was lucky," the star of the upcoming Karate Kid: Legends film continued.

Chan isn't wrong.

Tom Cruise still receives praise and accolades for doing his own stunts. People love real things, especially when it's badass fighting maneuvers or gravity-defying stunts. But Chan thinks those days are soon going to be a thing of the past.

THE RISK OF REAL STUNTS VS GETTING HURT

"You want to do [the stunt work], but the studio, the stunt coordinator, the director, they won’t let you, because if anything went wrong, it could shut down the whole shoot; it could cost a lot of money."

When Cruise was hurt filming a scene for one of the recent Mission Impossible movies, production was indeed halted for at least six weeks, according to Variety.

AI CONTINUES TO BE A BATTLE IN HOLLYWOOD

The good news for martial arts and action film fans out there is that Jackie Chan once again does do his own stunts in the recently released Karate Kid: Legends film, something that you can be sure that many parents will be telling their kids about when they go to see it in theaters.

Meanwhile, as the push to AI continues to be a divisive topic, some directors and actors should perhaps look at it this way: If you allow some to do their own stunts and it goes viral, that can actually help your film do better at the box office.

