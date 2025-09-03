Jack Osbourne Rips Horrible Person Roger Waters Over Unhinged Ozzy, Black Sabbath Comments

Jack Osbourne said what we're all thinking about Roger Waters

Pink Floyd bass player Roger Waters has made it pretty clear over the years that he's not a great human being. Somewhere between dressing up like a Nazi and making all kinds of antisemitic comments, Waters made it clear that he's not a nice guy.

Now, he's setting his usual rampant anti-semitism aside and has decided to draw the ire of the Osbourne family over some comments he made about the death of Ozzy Osbourne.

Waters was a guest on the Independent Ink podcast and started talking about how pop culture distracts from political issues.

"How can we push this to one side? I know how to do it! We'll do it with Taylor Swift or bubble gum or Kim Kardashian's bum," Waters said, speaking as a hypothetical world leader, per Loudwire.

Then, he moved on to Ozzy.

"Or Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his, whatever that state that he was in his whole life, we'll never know," Waters continued. "Although he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense."

But Waters wasn't done. He moved on to ripping Ozzy's music.

"The music, I have no idea, I couldn't give a f--k. I don't care about Black Sabbath, I never did, I have no interest in.... 'Wahhhh!!!' and biting the heads off chickens or whatever they do. I couldn't care less."

First of all, Roger, it was a dove and a bat, and one of those was done accidentally.

Secondly, even if Sabbath isn't your cup of tea (for starters, you've got bad taste), how about having the social grace to not lay into the guy who died six weeks ago?

And how did we get from pop culture distracting people from politics to Sabbath bashing?!

Waters is a loon, but this interview reads like it was scribbled on the wall of a padded cell.

Well, Jack Osbourne has responded with a message he left in his Instagram stories.

"Hey Roger Waters - f--k you. How pathetic and out of touch you've become. The only way you seem to get attention these days is by vomiting out bullshit in the press. My father always thought you were a c--t - thanks for proving him right."

And that didn't read like the friendly, British version of the C-Word that you call your mates at the pub.

That was the harder American version, and I'm inclined to agree with Ozzy and Jack on this one.