Hit Action Series Gets Major Season 2 Update: DETAILS

Jack Carr has dropped some information about the future of "The Terminal List."

The hit Amazon series stars Chris Pratt as Navy SEAL James Reece - a man on the hunt for revenge after the death of his family and teammates.

It's based on the awesome book series by Carr. Season one was one of the best shows of 2022 as viewers watched a dark and sinister conspiracy unfold.

Now, we have some information about season two and the prequel series.

Jack Carr drops "Terminal List" update.

Carr revealed in a recent Instagram post that season two - based on the book "True Believer" - is starting production soon. That means fans are likely looking at 2026 before we see Pratt back on TV as Reece, but there's always hope it could arrive in late 2025.

However, it sounds like viewers won't have to wait long for the prequel with Taylor Kitsch (no spoilers on how it ties into the original show).

"A prequel Ben Edwards origin story, THE TERMINAL LIST: DARK WOLF, completed filming this past October and will hit television screens this year. It is going to blow you away," Carr wrote on Instagram.

You can read the entire post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The fact production on "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf" - the prequel - is done is great news. That means we're 100% getting it on Amazon this year.

The Ben Edwards character was one of the best of the original series, and Taylor Kitsch is an outstanding actor. We're talking about the man who played Tim Riggins on "Friday Night Lights."

If you're not a fan of Kitsch, then you're probably on the wrong site.

An educated guess is that the prequel will arrive this summer on Amazon, and season two of "The Terminal List" will hit the streaming platform in early 2026. I love it. Check out the books and definitely give the show a shot. They're both great, and I can't wait to see what we get next. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.