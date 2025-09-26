J. K. Rowling Nukes The Left After Trans Sex Offender Enters Girls Bathroom

Rowling called out the Left after seeing what Richard Cox did in Arlington, Va.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has posted some zingers in her fight against the radical transgender agenda, but Friday's tweet might have been the best.

One of the many concerns about the rising number of men who claim to be women is the access they could gain to girls’ locker rooms. This would rightly make many women and girls feel unsafe, violated, and harassed.

We have an example of this from Richard Cox, a registered sex offender who visited numerous schools in Arlington, Va., and exposed himself to young girls in the girls locker room. The details are nauseating, and OutKick’s Amber Harding did a phenomenal job of detailing the extent of Cox’s vile acts.

Rowling saw this from afar and chimed in on the matter, choosing to poke holes into one of the Left’s favorite narratives on this issue. Remember, progressives called anyone who warned of scenarios like the one involving Cox as bigoted, unreasonable, even hysterical. But now that something has happened, Rowling decided to call out leftists for their failed attempt to protect these sick men from criticism.

She Avada Kedavra-ed that narrative more effectively than Voldemort did to Harry’s parents (too soon?).

You see, while not every man will take the course of action that Cox did, the fact remains the same: it does happen. That alone should be reason enough for everyone to rally behind any cause that seeks to eradicate the transgender ideology from every sphere of American life.

The well-being of America’s next generation of girls is at stake.