J.K. Rowling Destroys Loser John Oliver's Trans In Sports 'Bulls--t'

Imagine being a Lib still holding out on the trans in sports thing like sad loser comedian John Oliver.

You just watched your political hero, Kamala Harris, get absolutely stomped by Donald Trump by voters who are fed up not only with illegals pouring over the border, but with dudes dressing up as women to play female sports.

America is fed up.

The polls tell us. The conversations at dinner tables in suburbia tell us. The voters told us.

And yet Oliver continues to push this charade that biological males don't hold a competitive advantage over females in sports to his fringe audience full of blue-haired lesbians and crazy trans fans who want to see the world burn.

In his latest monologue, Oliver — with his eyes bulging out — indicated he wants his Lib heroes to keep pushing this losing topic.

"There are vanishingly few trans girls competing in high schools anywhere," Oliver told his HBO audience. "Even if there were more, trans kids — like all kids — vary in athletic ability and there is no evidence they pose any threat to safety or fairness."

John has either had his head squarely up his ass or he's purposely lying to his audience. Maybe it's a combination of both. Perhaps the Lia Thomas news from 2022 never made it to his flat in New York City or whatever Lib enclave he resides in.

On March 17, 2022, the world found out what happens when you take a bottom-tier male swimmer, Thomas, and then allow him to race against biological females who held Olympic medals.

The Olympians lost.

The women didn't just lose, they were DESTROYED. The second-place finisher was a 1 ½ seconds behind Thomas in a national championship race. Emma Weyant, who finished second, has medaled in the last two Olympics.

But…but…but…that's just one instance where it was unfair to have a male playing sports against women.

Show me another instance!

Ok, I'd like to remind Oliver of what happened in 2022 when a male decided he was a woman and dominated professional disc golf and took prize money from women. The sport actually stepped in and wrote new rules that banned the competitor.

The disc golf league was taken to court in 2023 and eventually settled with Natalie Ryan, who is now back on the tour.

As of mid-October, Ryan was the 13th ranked female disc golf pro in the world.

You want to talk money?

During the 2024 season, Natalie Ryan, who won the 2021 U.S. Distance Championship with a throw of 458 feet, pocketed $31,125 playing disc golf as a woman.

J.K. Rowling reacts to John Oliver's dumb take

Here's the Harry Potter author's response:

Nothing about this feels good, because John Oliver generously gave his time for my charity Lumos and I liked him very much when I met him, but God knows, if you ever need an example of motivated reasoning and confirmation bias, this video's for you. An undoubtedly intelligent person spouts absolute bullshit to support something he wants to be true, but isn't.

According to the UN, female athletes have lost nearly 900 medals to trans-identified men competing against them in women’s sporting categories. Girls have been ousted from teams to make way for boys. Women have suffered serious injury playing against trans-identified men (see Payton McNabb, mentioned below).

Again and again I've come up against men who argue exactly what Oliver does here, using the very same talking points. With a straight face, the 'believe the science' guys will say 'actually, we don't yet have enough data to say whether men and boys are stronger and faster than women and girls'. The 'be kind' crew can't see what the issue is. 'Why are you bothered, it only affects a tiny minority of females?'

To prove to their progressive credentials - and (coincidentally, I'm sure) indemnify themselves against repercussions from cultural elites in the media, academia and publishing who've showed themselves more than ready to kick people to the kerb for failing to mouth the approved mantras - people with a lot to lose are currently prepared to make idiots of themselves. They'll stare unabashedly into a camera and insist that their audiences' eyeballs are incapable of seeing what's plain as day, and that there's something wrong with the great unwashed for believing that girls are being robbed of opportunities and put at physical risk.

If you want to tell the world you're happy to watch females suffer injury, humiliation and the loss of sporting opportunities to bolster an elitist post-modern ideology embraced by a minute fraction of the world's population, fair enough; you're allowed your opinion. But if you've just told girls they don't deserve fair sport, maybe rethink using all too real and common sexual predation against young women as a punchline for your 'edgy' closing joke.

The lunatic Libs refuse to believe this is a topic that is unifying voters

Keep telling yourself that, Libs.

Just last week, the New York Times ran an opinion headline that read, "On Transgender Issues, Voters Want Common Sense."

"Why did Trump and his allies devote so much attention and resources to something that seemingly affects a small number of people compared with top voter concerns like immigration, the economy, crime, abortion and democracy? Maybe because it worked. According to Harris’s leading super PAC, viewers shifted 2.7 percentage points toward Trump after watching one of these ads," columnist Pamela Paul wrote.

John Oliver is on the wrong side of history. He knows it, but figuring out how to find an exit ramp is easier said than done for these idiots.

