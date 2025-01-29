I've Never Seen A CNN Panel Come This Close To Throwing Punches

On the same day fearless leader Jim Acosta quit (he was fired for being insufferable), a CNN panel nearly descended into chaos late Monday night.

God, what a timeline we're in. I love this country right now. We are so back it's not even fair at this point. Trump is averaging 94 executive orders a day. The border is once again secure. Pete Hegseth is smashing skulls and CNN is melting down right in front of us.

And, shockingly, it's once again because conservative warrior – and former Bush Admin bro – Scott Jennings called those nasty Libs out for their disgusting behavior.

And – again, shockingly – it did NOT go well:

Give Scott a medal, ASAP

My God. You can feel the tension course through your veins at around the 30-second mark, and it's all downhill from there.

This chick? INSANE. What a pistol. Honestly, she's insufferable, but also, I'm not sure I'd mess with her. She's got the crazy eyes. I don't care if you're a Lib – you don't mess with folks with the crazy eyes. That's Survival 101.

But you know who doesn't give a damn? Scott Jennings. It's 1 V 5, as always, and Scott wins the battle, as always. How does this guy do it night in and night out? It's incredible. I could never. I don't have the patience for that crap. Never have, never will.

Are they REALLY still talking about the Elon bs? My God. Trump's team is playing chess while the CNN dummies are stuck playing checkers. He's done 45 things since Elon got on stage 10 days ago, and CNN has missed ALL OF IT because they're still obsessed with a story that literally nobody cares about.

Nobody. Not one single American gives a shit about the Elon thing, because it's so utterly fake and ridiculous that we don't buy it for a single second.

But CNN thinks people care, so they decide to talk about it nightly. Which is great for us, by the way. Keep it up, dummies! We'll go ahead take all 12 remaining viewers from you. Thank you very much!

Godspeed, Scott. Keep it up, brother.