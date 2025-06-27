Ivanka Trump Wears 'Prettiest Dress Ever' To Bezos Wedding, Blue Jays Rip The Browns & Cubs Game Bikinis!

Yes, I'm sorta on vacation, but yet I'm doing Screencaps, but not totally doing my TNML duties, but we have to address this video from newcomer of the year Suzanne

I about died during the part of Suzanne's music video where someone off-camera takes a Ryobi leaf blower and blows air at Suzanne and her friends to give them the blown hair look you see in music videos.

Late last night, I received a text stating Suzanne might just win TNML Mower of the Year this year based on her full body of work and that person could be right.

It's one thing for a competitor to come along and pump out mowing content. Stripes. Edges. Aerials. It's another when that competitor goes the extra mile. Creates the fun content as we're heading into the 4th of July week.

Yes, this is a mowing league, but it's much more than that. It's a league built on making residential mowing fun and Suzanne just gets it.

This is a moment that will go down in TNML history. Please watch this.

Readers react to the 36-man golf trip I just went on & the hole-in-one guy having to buy drinks

— Greg writes:

I’m 63 and a non-golfer but that golf trip sounded amazing. Thanks for sharing. It brought a smile to my face. I commend you for having 36 buddies! That’s awesome. I have not had close to 36 buddies during the course of my life.

Kinsey:

Greg, keep in mind, I didn't grow up with these guys. I met a bunch of them through my buddy, Diesel, whom I met in 2015 through a radio show I was appearing on as part of my Internet job.

Long story short, Diesel introduced me to a bunch of golf guys, I met a bunch of people through this job and now here we are as a massive golf group.

In 2021, I invited Canoe Kirk on this trip, and he fell in love with it. Then Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green, whom I've known for a decade because he was the producer of the radio show I was appearing on, eventually moved back from Virginia, and he started going on the trip.

Now those two have invited buddies. I have more buddies I've met through this job who'd like to go. Things just keep multiplying and getting better.

We have corporate guys. Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green and his buddy, Butch Light, work for the gas company. We have plenty of guys in sales. Construction. A blogger. We have retirees. One guy saw some serious stuff in Afghanistan. It's the United Nations of golf groups.

— Christian asks:

Hi Joe - maybe there is a Screencaps reader out there w/a Beastloaf recipe - my SIL makes a Bundt-cake-pan meatloaf with a kind of "stuffed crust" mashed potatoes in the middle - and bacon draped over the top - it is awesome.

This recipe would be killer IMHO with the Beastloaf ingredients.

Congrats on the golf trip being a success.

— David wonders:

Morning Joe,

I've been playing golf for 51yrs.

I've never had a hole in one. My question, why does the hole in oner buy drinks?

Shouldn't it be the other way around? What's the thinking here?

Kinsey:

According to Google, the hole-in-one tradition started in 1921 when some guy named James B. Marker bought a round after an ace during Prohibition.

I will say that Al was not expected to blow $400 at the 19th hole. We all know Al isn't swimming in cash. And from what I saw, guys weren't busting his balls telling him to buy shots. That said, I have a feeling that this group will take care of Al for as long as he comes on this trip after his big moment. I don't know if Al will ever drink $400 worth of booze on upcoming trips, but I know he will get plenty of freebies in return.

Anyone need a job in Columbus, OH?

— Mark in Tucson asks:

Joe, I know this isn't really Screencaps material, but my wife is recruiting for a director-level construction management position with a national firm in Columbus, Ohio. If you (or any Screencappers) know anyone who fits the bill, please let me know.

I damn near bought a Toyota Highlander today until I read about how many transmissions are failing at like 50k miles

I found a 2018 Highlander with 36k miles that has been perfectly maintained, according to the CarFax report, but then I started reading about just how many transmission issues there are with Highlanders from that era and how hard it is to get Toyota to hold their end of the bargain even after they've admitted it's their doing.

Here I just figured it's a Toyota and it's bulletproof.

The deeper I read into Reddit threads, the more I learned these aren't the old days where Toyota was an easy purchase and you could sleep easy.

There I was last night reading about people who thought they were doing the right thing and now they are looking at $8k-12k transmission bills.

So we pumped the brakes on cars and the research continues.

Readers who notice stripes on college campuses during orientation visits

— Lee had his head on a swivel:

My daughter is an incoming freshman softball player at Boston College and we’re here for her college orientation. While 2000 miles is a long way from home and the great state of Texas, seeing that the BC landscape guys are clearly fellow TNML members made it feel a little more like home. My wife wouldn’t let me stop and talk with them about technique, but if I had I feel confident they would know I have a major clue about these things. Well done fellas.

Former pros helping youth sports parents

— Jay in SW OH writes:

This is a long-ish article, and surprisingly, from a USA Today writer (I got it online from the Cincinnati Enquirer), but I think it would be interesting to you and your coaching exploits. It hits on a lot of things, from parents of players, travel ball, to how to handle "why didn't you swing at that pitch?"

I think it would be worth your while to read this when you have a moment.

BTW, Todd Frazier has always been a class guy.

https://www.cincinnati.com/story/sports/blogs/reds/2025/06/22/former-reds-star-todd-frazier-provides-tips-for-youth-sports-parents/84307105007/

Most annoying team celebration?

— Chad asks:

What celebration by a team do you think is the most annoying? For example, I'd go with the N.Y. Rangers goal song. It sounds like it was written and performed by a bunch of drunken frat boys.

Kinsey:

Simple. Anything Michigan does when it scores a touchdown.

You just never know who's reading Screencaps

— Vox writes:

If it doesn't have leather books, is it even a proper library?



The non-leather books include complete sets of The Cambridge Medieval

History series, 1911 edition, and The Cambridge Ancient History series

1928 edition. There is also a set of the original Dispatches and Letters

of Lord Nelson, published in 1845, and one of the 300 original copies of

The Bibliography of Military Books up to 1612 published in 1900.



I run one of the world's only leather book binderies, so we buy a lot of

rare books in order to make perfect high-end reproductions of them, like

the first edition of Pride and Prejudice and the first complete English

translation of The Tale of Genji. We do high-end books in cowhide and

pigskin, and even higher-end ones in goatskin with real gold. If you're

interested, let me know and I'll send you one. I've also included a

picture of the book we're currently binding, part of a two-volume set

for Cambridge University Press.



You might notice the original Wizardry for the Apple II down on the

right side. Don't really collect old games, but couldn't resist that one

since I used to play it a lot back in the early 1980s.

I leave you this Friday morning with a view of where I'll be spending the rest of the day and weekend (but I did order three yards of mulch that will have to be spread)

Mrs. Screencaps has the gardens dialed in better than ever. It's time to have a great weekend. You guys go do the same.

I'll be back tomorrow morning with another edition.

