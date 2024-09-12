Ivanka Trump Puts On A Squatting Clinic At The Gym As Surf Career Takes Off

While Clay Travis & some of the OutKick team have been busy pumping iron unlike anything the blue haired lesbians have ever seen, none other than Ivanka Trump has been in the gym, too, throwing around her own iron.

Over on Instagram Story, Ivanka's trainer Sandy Brockman praised her client Wednesday night. "Beautiful back squats today," Brockman wrote about the performance turned in by Donald Trump's 42-year-old daughter.

For those keeping track of this pump that Ivanka's getting in, the squat bar is typically between 45-55 pounds. Add in the 10 pounders on the bar and you have a nice 65-75 pound back squat weight.

That weight would put Ivanka firmly into the beginner level, according to StrengthLevel.com. "Female beginners should aim to lift 65 lb (1RM) which is still impressive compared to the general population," the site reports.

What's up with Ivanka Trump woking on her back squat?

For those of you who haven't been following along this summer, Ivanka has been training on surf boards and even went to Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch in California. "The perfect waves, incredible vibes, and unforgettable memories made this an adventure of a lifetime!" she wrote of her experience in early August.

Even Kim Kardashian was impressed by Ivanka's surfing abilities. "Look at you!! Wow incredible," the content queen wrote on Instagram.

It's no secret that Ivanka will wake surf, but this surf surf thing is new

Over the last couple of summers, Donald's daughter with Ivana has spent time behind boats and at surf experiences like the Flow Rider surf simulator in the Bahamas, but we haven't seen her on the real deal.

The back squatting workout might be an indication that we might be seeing Ivanka tackle some serious waves in the near future.

Name another daughter of a President who is or was this athletic.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com or joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Bonus footage:

That's the swing of a 40+ mom. Watch the final swing and the line drive right back at the pitcher.