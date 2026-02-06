Ivanka Trump Shows Angry LIBS What A Real Woman Looks Like At A Charity Event, NFL Awards Memes & Seaver Sells

CONTACT…CONTACT…CONTACT…plus, open your email, there should be a newsletter in there with a $2 project for all of us this summer, if you signed up for the newsletter

— Kevin W. says:

I don't know what change you did on your end but I subscribed to this day you started it and tried everything to get this and today was the first time it showed up in my inbox!

Kinsey:

We didn't do anything. Remember, Google has all sorts of filters. The newsletter might be going to the "Promotions" tab.

If you cannot find the newsletter, do a search for "From the desk of Joe Kinsey." If that doesn't work, do the same search in your Spam folder.

— Mark in Arkansas reacts to the latest newsletter:

I totally feel Dave's pain! Although I'm a few years younger than him, sometimes technology can just get past us! Social media? Forget about it!

I like the idea of the watermelon diet however, on the weekends that melon will be full of Kirkland Signature brand Vodka!

I also enjoy the "leave me alone" Super Bowl party.

I'm loving the $2 bill tips, I'm doing tomorrow night at my local Eagles club!

Best of weekends to you!

— Nick in SW Michigan emails:

I love the $2 bill challenge. It immediately brought up a couple memories.

My dad used to pay our $2 weekly allowance in $2 bills, my friends in school were always teasing me about my wallet full of Twos!

I ran a beer league softball team in the early 2000s and we had to pay the $18 umpire fee each game. The Umpire had a pocket full of $2 bills for change. That summer I had a full glove box of $2 bills.

I am going to put a stack in my golf bag for tips!

— Dan B in AZ checks in after reading the newsletter:

You may get a hearty laugh out of us poor, old working stiffs who wake up three hours before dawn and still have traffic on their commute, but we NEED Screencaps in our email the same way Mrs. Screencaps needs flowers in her 9/10 garden.

Tell that other poor soul he wasn't the only one with Gmail problems. The emailed newsletter wasn't showing up for me either over the past month. I blame gremlins.

In all seriousness though, I never thought I'd write. I'd been following along on the website for years and loving the content. It reminds me a lot of the Old Internet. You know, back when it was still a group of dudes on message boards talking sports and cars and lawnmowers and then getting the hell offline because their wives and daughters and girlfriends just HAD to use the damned phone right then and there. It's nice to have a place where we can read the exploits of our fellow good guys. Thanks ao much for building the community.

I'm old and not on FB or Instygram or Snapchat or TikTok any of that nonsense. A newsletter like this is just what the doctor ordered. And...I think it might be worth trying for the younger folks too. You don't realize how miserable the algorithms, our robot overlords, are making us until you log off and shut them out. Switch to a newsletter and choose your own content, and then go outside, and then nail your wife, and then get some sleep, and you'll do just fine.

It was 93 degrees in my yard yesterday. I hope the winter is treating you, your family and ScreencapsNation well.

— John in Bowling Green, KY read the newsletter:

Love the new youtube content and am looking forward to more. The Screencaps content machine is churning out content! Regarding the $2 bills, I will go you one further. Anytime I go to the bank, I will change out a $20 bill for 5 $2 bills and 10 Susan B Anthony Dollar coins (if the bank has any in possession). If you think a $2 bill elicits a reaction, toss down a SBA $1 coin.

Kinsey:

Great idea. I think it was the NYC subway system that used to give SBAs back as change back in the early 2000s when I would buy subway cards. I remember having a bunch of them at one point.

I'm going to find a bank who can sell me some.

Super Bowl Weekend

I know you guys don't care, but I have Seattle 1, Patriots 7 in the 4th quarter. That combo has hit three times in NFL history. It just feels like the year I win at least one quarter. I have 7-7 in the 3rd Q. I'm due.

Last night in the text group, Diesel invited me to a Super Bowl party at our friend Yoder's house. If you read the newsletter, you know my response. I have to give Diesel and Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green credit, they read the newsletter. Both of them knew my Super Bowl party stance. That's my test to see how tuned in these guys are.

Both of them knew my Super Bowl party stance. That's my test to see how tuned in these guys are. My plan is to buy down the Super Bowl line. Remember how I smelled out that field goal game in Denver? It smells like the same thing in this one. My plan is to play it at Seahawks -2.5.

I've had enough of the Ann Michael Maye cookie content.

— Kirk B. spotted this story of a Maine Man who has attended every Super Bowl. Sunday will be his last:

60 Super Bowl Games, Wow

https://www.wmtw.com/article/kennebunk-man-who-has-attended-every-super-bowl-says-lx-will-be-his-last/70249377

— Brad S. observes:

I don't care for Bad Bunny's music or politics, nor do I think he should be the Super Bowl LX entertainment. But you have to admit, he was freakin' hilarious in Happy Gilmore 2.

Are you sick of Herbstreit and his dog or do you want more?

Screencaps readers react to Mrs. Screencaps' art and garden

— Gerard writes:

You are married to a very talented artist! I checked out her Instagram and those drawings are amazing!

Loved that you imbedded a drummer gal playing Avenged Sevenfold! A7X is one of my favorite hard rock bands from the last 20 years. The world needs more Rock and Roll!

Kinsey:

Mrs. Screencaps has her own life going on. I have my own golf, blogging, YouTube, sports life going on and then we meet in the middle. I'm told this is how you're supposed to balance out a relationship.

— Tom E. emails:

Great column...great community...Wanted to share with you a couple of pictures from my son's grow operation. He is obsessed with growing vegetables and has already planned out his garden for this year, with a diagram and seeds ready to go.

We got him a small grow station for inside, he has a tomato plant that is doing great and a bean plant that is producing beans. I found the note card where he was measuring the growth of his first bean. I shared with him the pictures of your wife's basement operation and he was really impressed.

I could see the wheels turning, I may lose part of my barn next winter. Appreciate your work and the things this community shares, this is what is great about America. Keep up the good work! And if you ever want to share details about the lights and the setup for the basement operation, I know a certain 10 yr old who would love to read about it.

Kinsey:

Mrs. Screencaps was excited to hear that Tom's son wants to get into a grow-op WAR. Her homework this weekend is to give you guys instructions on what you need for your own grow-op.

— Tim T. says Mrs. Screencaps needs a platform, as the cool kids say these days:

Looks like Mrs. Screencaps has earned a new weekly feature on the order of TNML. I'm thinking of "Monday Morning Garden Report"



In the Billie Eilish Grammy video where she places her ignorance on full display, is it just me or does Sabrina Carpenter look like a

Stepford Wife about to go haywire.



In 1968 I was in 5th grade. My teacher was Mr. Kistler who was the coolest teacher ever. He wheeled the school's only TV into the classroom so we could watch the 1968 World Series matchup between Bob Gibson and 31 game winner Denny McCain during class.

Reaction to the Washington Post cuts

— Anonymous emails:

Your Washington Post reference hit home for me for two reasons. I, like you, got out of that dreadful business years ago and started my own publication. As soon as I read yesterday morning that the Washington Post told employees to stay home but be ready for a special Zoom, I immediately muted "Washington Post" on X. I knew what was coming.

One has to have their head fully up their backside to not know working for a newspaper is a ticking time bomb. If your paper isn't dead yet (hello Pittsburgh Post-Gazette), it is on life support.

The very few newspaper types who I have to work with covering my beat always did and still do despise me and my business. Probably since I'm my own boss and my publication makes money and they pray every night when they go to bed they wake up the next day with a job. One Big-J *to this day* won't speak to me and I've damn near been at my gig for 20 years. Dude won't say hi, bye or even Merry Christmas if we make eye contract or cross paths. And I treat him the very same way. I can play asshole just as easily.

If, for whatever reason, my business tanked tomorrow, those SOBs would throw a party. Do I want to see anyone lose their job(s)? No. Am I crying that Big Js, who think they are so much better than the unwashed masses, have to find work now? Hell, no.

They made their bed staying in a dying industry when every bit of information all around them told them their careers had a short shelf life. They chose to ignore it. Have fun sleeping in your bed now.

The ‘Ask an Economist’ YouTube video is still resulting in emails as money managers continue to go at each other

Here's the video. DO NOT CLICK ON THIS LINK IF YOU DON'T PLAN ON WATCHING AT LEAST 5 MINUTES OF THIS VIDEO BECAUSE YOUTUBE WILL CRUSH MY ALGO:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2AfGtvEVTJI

— Bill S. fires back at Mark W. in Tennessee:

I manage about $500 million in assets and would argue that an athlete making $10mill (likely in their 20-30s) should not be considering muni bonds during their earnings peak. This is the time for long-term growth strategies that will accumulate wealth and provide for these individuals at a time when the majority go broke, once their career is over. Why would you want to earn 3-4% on your money when it's proven that you can make 8%-10% consistently in the market? A 25-year old athlete will have DOUBLE the money they would have had by the time they are 40. Taxes play a role, but should not solely dictate the investment.



Do any of you carry food with you to the airport?

— Tom S. asks:

Joe: Love your content and how you keep expanding ways for us to engage with it.

Here's a question for you and the loyal readers. It may sound like a Seinfeld bit but, "Did you ever notice how crappy the fast food chain food is in airports"? I travel quite a bit for work and have resorted to carrying a PBJ sandwich and protein bars around rather than eat at Wendy's, Burger King, etc. I've even had bad experiences at Chick-fil-A and Potbelly's is the absolute worst in CLT.

My feeling is that the employees don't care because it's not like you are a loyal customer like at a neighborhood fast food joint.

Make Rec Ball great again!

Pasties

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY says:

100% agree with Beer Guy Thomas V. regarding the Cornish Pasty Co. in Arizona. Have two daughters in Mesa, AZ and we head there each time I visit (heading there at the end of this year).

Was overwhelmed with how many Pasty's are on the menu. And how huge they are to boot. We have "empanada" places here on Long Island, but you have to get three to equal the size of a Pasty.

This is a €13 tapas lunch in Spain today

That's $15.35 USD and includes the beers.

— Mike T. emails:

The sun sets on another week of Screencaps

— Greg S. in SoCal sent in this one:

Keep up the good work! Still requesting sunsets? Solana Beach 2/2/26

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :