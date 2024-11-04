Ivanka Trump Enthralls Instagram With Election Eve 'Life Lessons' Post

With about 12 hours to go until Americans go to the polls to decide whether her father is the next President, Ivanka Trump hit publish today on a captivating Instagram post that has people talking.

"This past week, I turned 43!" Ivanka announced to her fans.

The OutKick Culture Department was aware. There we were last week BASHING the New York Times for its disgusting hit piece on Donald Trump's daughter just a day before her big birthday.

Those disgusting libs are mad at Ivanka for not having a presence on Donald Trump's campaign after telling her to go away when her father was voted out of office in 2020.

Meanwhile, Ivanka was off living life and creating a life lessons list that is going to have suburban wives thinking about their own life lessons.

While people are losing their minds over the election, Ivanka was penning a beautiful Instagram post unlike many you've ever seen.

She writes:

Reflecting on life’s lessons, here are some truths I’ve learned along the way:



1. Family and friends are everything. Nourish these relationships, check in, and let people know you care. As Esther Perel says, "The quality of your relationships determines the quality of your life."

2. Forgive people—it frees you more than anyone else.

3. Everyone is a teacher. Every person you meet holds a mirror to a lesson your soul needs to grow.

4. Avoid Lashon Hara / Gossip. Choose words that heal, not harm.

5. Trust yourself. Identify your core values and live by them; this may mean setting firm boundaries.

6. Nourish your body. Eat whole, nutritious foods. Enjoy that occasional piece of cake—indulgence is one of life’s joys too!

7. Get sunshine daily. It makes the rest of your day—and night—better.

8. Strong body, strong mind. Move daily, lift weights, play sports, and embrace play.

9. Strive for three daily wins: a physical win, a mental win, and a spiritual win. Naval Ravikant says, "A calm mind, a fit body, and a house full of love. These things can’t be bought; they must be earned."

10. Cultivate self-mastery. As Marcus Aurelius said, "You have power over your mind—not outside events." Focus inward; true strength lies in controlling your response, not the world.

11. Guard your peace. Epictetus observed, "Anyone capable of angering you becomes your master." Mastery over self means others don’t control your state of mind.

12. Be open to the truth, wherever it leads. Listen, reflect, grow. Embrace new ideas, connections, and art.

13. Get curious. About your partner, your kids, your friends, and the world.

14. Approach life with love and positivity. Dolly Parton said, "I don’t criticize and condemn; I love and accept."

15. "The price of anything is the amount of life you exchange for it." – Henry David Thoreau. Spend your time and energy on what truly matters.

16. "Thinking is difficult; that’s why most people judge." – Carl Jung. What you judge, you cannot understand. Instead, observe, study, and learn.

Ivanka Trump just lowered the blood pressure of millions of Americans

Check your pulse after reading that entry from the former First Daughter.

60 bpm?

What a change of pace this is compared to the nasty world of politics where Donald has been called a Nazi, fascist, etc. Ivanka is over here dropping Henry David Thoreau quotes like she's paddling across Walden Pond and thinking deeply about life and how to navigate the challenges we face.

Enjoy the peace and quiet because that's all going to change when the angry libs find Ivanka's post and attack.

Buckle up.