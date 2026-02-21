Ivanka Trump Looks Super Classy As She Announces The Year of The Fire Horse, LeBron Flop & Boomers Gone Wild

Ivanka Trump popped up this week on social media to class up Instagram where there's a clear lack of classy women.

You know the local high school basketball team is in for a tough night on the court when the opponent rolls in with a cyborg 6-foot-7 sophomore white boy who can go straight up and two-hand slam from a standing position under the basket

Remember this highlight that I showed you guys last week?

Yeah, that's Lima Senior, the 7th ranked team in the entire state. This is who our local high school team full of suburban kids played last night. It took me about 30 seconds into the warm-ups to determine that Lima Senior was going to be a problem. They had one white kid. Easily 6-foot-7 as he's listed on the roster.

I'm not talking 6-foot-7 like some goofy-assed suburban white kid who can't jump. This kid's calves and thighs looked like he'd been built in some sort of Russian lab.

After some investigating, it turns out the kid is out of Anna, Ohio, a tiny town along I-75 between Toledo and Dayton. As a freshman, the kid spent the year at a prep school in Dayton. Now he's been transplanted onto a team with that kid above who puts the NBA dunk contest to shame.

I'll give Perrysburg credit, they got absolutely annihilated in the third quarter by a full-court press that reminded me of something Loyola Marymount would've run in the late 1980s, but they weathered the storm into the fourth quarter and had a three-pointer just miss at the buzzer that would've won it.

The home team lost 64-62 in an absolute war.

Observations:

Getting T'd up is just another day at the office in modern high school basketball. Each team had one.

Perrysburg had one fan thrown out of the arena for riding a ref who'd heard enough.

I don't know how the refs do it with so many parents having lived through the AAU circuit and the constant chaos to comes with that world. God bless the refs who put up with it.

I witnessed two things I'd never seen before as a kid was shooting free throws. (One) the guy running the buzzer at the scorer's table accidentally hit the buzzer as a Lima player was releasing a shot. The missed free throw was waived off and the kid was given another shot. (Two) Lima had a kid switch from his assigned foul line block to an unoccupied block as the ball was in the shooter's hand. The refs called it a no shot and took away a free throw for the lane violation. That nearly cost Lima the game.

That cyborg sophomore white boy is going to be an absolute force. He doesn't have much of a down low game, but his athleticism was shocking.

It's called paying the bills, Eric

Am I supposed to be impressed by guys like Eric DeCosta who get stroked by Twitter dorks because they get up and go to work on Saturday mornings? By the way, if DeCosta watches film for 6-7 hours and gets home as his kids are waking up, he has some soft kids who are getting up at 9-10 a.m.

This isn't something to celebrate.

The DoorDash epidemic & ‘What is something from the past in our lifetime that the youth of today will never see?’

— Mark in Tucson emails:

The Door Dash epidemic conversation had me reminiscing about the 90s in Los Angeles. Back then, the only delivery option for food/alcohol/groceries was Pink Dot, which I was shocked to see is apparently still in business. They were ridiculously overpriced and slowwwwwwwwwww, but a hangover's best friend.

They took 4 hours one New Year's Day to deliver a Turkey Gobbler (IFKYK) and bloody Mary supplies, which was downright cruel. There were no smartphones, no apps, no AI, etc., and you had to call in and place your order with a person; let's just say the person working the phones wasn't always reliable.

It also got me thinking: What is something from the past in our lifetime that the youth of today will never see? For me, it's smoking on airplanes. In the early 90s, I was in first class going from LA to Madrid (courtesy of my girlfriend's parents), and the guy across the aisle lit a cigarette.

In shock (it was already banned in the US) I promptly lit one myself, only to be informed by the stewardess that I was in the nonsmoking section. The guy across the aisle laughed, and invited me into the empty seat next to him, and we smoked in peace. Unimaginable today.

Kinsey:

This is off the top of my head.

The Wendy's Superbar — I'm convinced Wendy's would rather go out of business than take my advice Going to the airport and walking around as something to do on a Friday night with other teens Squiggly lines on Cinemax at 2:30 a.m. unless they YouTube it

— Nick admits he has a history with DoorDash:

I hate to admit but my wife and I used to Door Dash pretty frequently during the early months of Wuhan-19. While she was pregnant, she had a hankering for a specific meal, but the wait time was extremely long, so I went to pick it up myself. When I got there, the line of Door Dashers waiting to pick up orders looked like inmates getting released back into the wild- pajama pants, flip flops, and all smelling of weed.

When I got home with our food, I told my wife that we will never have food delivered again, including pizza, and since then we never had.

Kinsey:

No pizza delivery? Now that's being pretty aggressive. It feels like there's some sort of tradition with having a stoner delivering pizza. It's nostalgic. Part of Americana.

Speaking of stoners, I remember back in the early 2010s when I was traveling to NYC for work quite often. Guys in the office told me about how they had personal weed couriers. It was DoorDash for weed.

As someone who wasn't a stoner, such a concept sounded so foreign. Instead of delivering mail, the bike couriers ride around delivering weed to New Yorkers who need to get stoned.

That one got me.

Quarter-zip dilemma

— Chris A. asks a good question for a Saturday when so many of you are about to Q-zip up and head out to Costco, to a golf show or to dinner:

Flaps up or flaps down? I'm a flaps down guy because I wear a golf shirt under my 1/4 zip. But I see a lot of guys take that 1/4 zipper all the way to the top. Not for me.

Kinsey:

I'm flaps down, but sometimes the collar flap ends up. Trust me, it's not intentional unless it's brutally cold and I need just a little neck coverage.

Jeeps and those damn ducks

— Jim B. shares:

Joe, happy Friday and here's to an early Spring. I wrote from St Marteen a month or so ago and you were kind enough to pass on my thoughts on retirement for the younger folks who enjoy Screencaps everyday, thank you!

Having grown up in NW Ohio, Jeeps are synonymous with Toledo. Having moved to the upstate of South Carolina, I wanted an old Jeep as a souvenir of my Ohio days. I found this 1970 farm Jeep in Western North Carolina. It's pretty much all original, I added the KC lights as a '80's through-back and a select few of the ducks that had been set on my seat or hood. I support the ducks while trying to be tasteful. The duck in the middle has a bad attitude. When out in the Jeep, while parked little kids love climbing on it and quite a few even take selfies on it. It's pretty indestructible so kids climbing on it has been ok.

The story of the ducks and Jeeps is interesting. It began in Ontario Canada during Covid. A lady saw a nice Jeep and wanted to acknowledge it and all she had with her was a tiny duck. She wrote a kind note and attached it to the duck and placed it on the Jeep for the owner. The rest is history.

A few ducks is ok, moderation is key.

By the way, though not on the T's travel schedule, March includes a trip to Florida and another to Switzerland. The retirement calendar fills pretty quickly.

Thanks for Screencaps and all the hard work that goes into making it a daily must read!

College baseball weekends are back in Florida

— Tim T. is going back to work:

After a 5 months layoff, I’m gainfully employed again. College baseball tournament with LSU, Indiana, Notre Dame and Central Florida. 86 degrees and partly cloudy. Looked like an LSU Home Game.

A new emailer on a few topics

— Mike B. gets into the mix:

So much to react to...I am feeling Mark from Lincoln on his Front Row Douche rant, although much of his definition of an FRD applies to the general fanbase in Allen Fieldhouse, Cameron Indoor, or any place Rick Pitino is coaching. I do not believe these could possibly be the BIGGEST douchebags Mark has seen though, as I assume he has been tailgated on the freeway at 70 MPH recently.



I have walked out of 'Predator 2', but tend to stick it out, as evidenced by my recent trip to see 'Wuthering Heights' (how do they get away with calling it that since it bears ALMOST NO resemblance to the source novel?). I WOULD have walked out of 'Stepbrothers', but my son was successful in getting me to stay. I DO NOT get the sports bro love of 'Stepbrothers', a crude-on-purpose, humor-free exercise in nihilism and stroking Will Farrell's ego. Blecch.



Door Dash--adding a $4 delivery fee PLUS a driver tip to an order (almost) always makes me cancel my Door Dash order. I was on the edge of getting a Jimmy John's sandwich delivered the other day until I looked at the price. $23 for a crappy sandwich and chips, just so I don't have to get in my car and drive the 10 blocks to Jimmy John's. There may be times when that will make sense, but on the regular delivery is just not a sensible option.

Todd Z. IS BACK and he took notice of the chef in Friday Screencaps

— The Z Man writes:

She is certainly a smoking hottie but the only way I would eat that salad is if it was served on her lovely flat tummy.

In the immoral words of Ron Swanson, ""There’s been a mistake. You’ve accidentally given me the food that my food eats."

This Modern World: Gen Z

— Beer Guy Neil in Cleveland writes:

Hey Joe, Neil checking in. My gen Z son turned 26? 27? this week. I asked if he wanted a present, and he laughed me off. I checked back in and asked if anyone got him a present, he replied his boys picked up the tab on Friday night and co-workers had lunch catered. I think that counts.

I don't know if this qualifies as 'Do Hard Things', but I can't do it. As a Cleveland native and Chicago resident, he decided he's gonna learn how to keep score in baseball. He's trying to find hobbies that don't involve electronics. He's going to learn how to do it watching Guards (Indians) games on TV, and random weekday live Cubs games to, in his words, disconnect. I couldn't be prouder.

I thought more of you would react to the Gen Z plumber we had replumb our kitchen sink this week

— Homebrew Bill was reading:

The story about the Gen Z plumber brought a smile to my face. I listen to the Mike Rowe podcast and he's a huge advocate for steering recent HS grads towards the trades.

Glad your kitchen is back in working order. I'm getting a new Toro gas push mower in a few weeks.

Breastaurant suggestions

— Meat Master Ryan in FoCo has one:

The Yacht Club looks like a great place to grab a cold one. When I make it down to Denver, I occasionally hit up Romes Saloon for lunch, seriously talented crew over there.

https://www.instagram.com/romessaloon?igsh=MXdnZDNvcHg5bnVkbg==

Feels very on-brand for Screencraps to create a running list of the best non-chain breastaurants across the country. Road trip concept: golf by morning, these classy establishments by happy hour. I’m in.

Also, great story about the young plumber. There is hope.

And hard no on DoorDash/whatever ripoff deleivery service. I’m already paying $15 for a Chipotle burrito, now I’ve gotta tack on another $10 to have it delivered cold? I’m out. Pizza and Chinese are the only acceptable delivery foods, and even those are getting questionable with all the added fees. With a new driver in the house its her job to pick up the take out.

Saturday morning at a French market

— Mike T. takes us inside:

That's it. I've given you guys some absolute monster editions of Screencaps this week. There are so many emails coming in that I just can't publish everything. I'm trying to use content on Facebook and Twitter just to make sure everyone knows I'm watching and your content is valuable.

Keep it up.

Go out there and create new experiences this weekend and tell me all about them.

I'm off to the YMCA and a golf show. Have a great weekend.

