Ivanka Trump Hopping On A Surfboard In Her Swimsuit Triggers The Fat Libs, Murray State Has Done It & Big MEAT

Game 8: 17-3 LOSS (to the team that is a travel team playing in a rec league)

Record: 5-3

The bad: Defense and kids who refuse to swing the bat. I would have to go back and look, but off the top of my head, I think there were two outs in the second inning when a rocket line drive was hit right at Screencaps Jr. at short on his backhand side. It glances off his glove, goes all the way to the fence, two runs scored and my No. 1 was officially lit up. The defense wasn't ready to face rocket after rocket after rocket. That's on me. I should've had them playing back as much as possible.

PG didn't pitch badly. His walks were up, but the team he faced, the No. 1 team in the league by a mile, just kept hitting and hitting.

After eight games, I'm done telling our kids who refuse to swing, to swing. We're to the point where they're automatic outs against pitchers who can throw it down the middle.

The good: We all went home to get dinner.

Daddy Ball Report: Screencaps Jr., once again, hit their No. 1. He led off the 2nd with a stand-up triple to the right-center wall. He walked in his other at-bat and that was it. In the field, he was a mess. I warned the boys before the game that this team wanted us to throw the ball around. Screencaps Jr. fell right into their trap in the 4th and cost us at least a couple of runs.

At the end of the day, it doesn't matter, but, as I told the boys, if you're going to beat this team, you have to play clean, you have to hit the ball and you cannot throw the ball around.

How many pitches is too much in a 7-day period?

Is it legal to have a pitcher throw 170 pitches over seven days in our league? Yes it is. Would you have your pitchers do it?

Doing Hard Things in honor of D-Day

— Grumpy Dean in Monroe, GA writes:

Thought u might like to hear bout a " Doing Hard Things" event.

We have all watched Band of Brothers, ive been meaning to get up to Currahee to hike it and check out the museum.

My son, who did 3 tours in Afghanistan as a Ranger, decided to do the D Day race up the mountain."3 miles up,3 miles down".

Myself, my son, and his friend all did it this past Saturday. They ran, I walked/shuffled. Bout wore this old grump out.Beautiful views, nice little museum. Strongly encourage Screencaps readers to check it out if they can. Heres a couple pics.

You can never let off the GAS against these assholes

But…but…but…Joe, just ignore them and they'll go away.

Wrong.

Remember when people thought the government would never come for their gas-powered mowers. That's just a California thing, we were promised.

Wrong.

If it were up to these maniacs, we'd all live in shitholes with LGBTQ++iiAA flags flying from our raccoon-infested properties with the grass three-feet high.

No mercy. This is a fight I will not give up.

The Save The Earth losers are always such frauds:

Screencaps reader is worried about this upcoming tube ride I'm going on

— Brandon writes:

Went to school in San Marcos, TX Southwest Texas, which is now known as Texas State University for some reason. SWT is situated on the beautiful San Marcos River, which runs through its campus. It is also only 30 minutes away from the Comal River in New Braunfels and the Guadalupe in Gruene, so we tubed one of those three every weekend in the summer.

That bandolier is pretty cool, but the capacity looks a little low. What are you going to do for beers after the first hour? Now, a floating ice chest tied to your tube will take care of you the whole trip! Just make sure that if you buy a cheap one at Academy, it can withstand hitting a rock or two (assuming you'll encounter some rapids).

Oh, and if you're not wearing a swim shirt, get something to protect against tube rash. That shit sucks.

Kinsey:

Canoe Kirk promises he will have the tube trip cooler situation handled. The guy is the ultimate pro. He's organized like 11 or 12 similar trips, including the MASSIVE Busch heavy sponsored trip six or seven years ago when I was able to get Busch to drop off 20-some cases of beer for a canoe trip.

Trust me, we'll be sponsored, but I'm definitely ordering a swim shirt to prevent tube chaffing. The last thing I want is for a tube ride to ruin my golf trip.

I don't know how some of you are finding my phone number

Someone in NE Ohio texted me Sunday morning at 11:50 a.m.

"22 lbs of smoked pork heaven after 24 hours in the smoker!!" the person wrote.

Kinsey:

Guys, that's a great message, but you're texting me that BEFORE Noon on a Sunday. We have to abide by some ground rules here.

Unless we've had a personal relationship, please no texts BEFORE Noon on Sunday unless it's very, very important. Let's say SeanJo hasn't posted Sunday Screencaps and it's 11 a.m. Then, I want you texting and calling me. You SHOULD NOT be showing me your MEAT before Noon on a Sunday, especially in the summer.

Would you rather have the ice cream truck show up or this guy?

I'll go first: Bring this guy to my neighborhood and I'm buying the pizza 10 out of 10 times before the weird guy and his wife who drive around the ice cream truck.

#######################

That is it for this beautiful Tuesday morning with temps soaring all the way to 74 in the afternoon. Would I take 85? Yes. Instead, it'll be 74.

It's already June 10. Let's get after it and continue to hammer down until those vacations.

