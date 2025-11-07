Ivanka Trump & Her Hot Girlfriends Party In NYC Before Communist Mamdani Takes Over, Geno Sneak & Sauced Ribs

Plus: Did you get one of those stupid bears from Starbucks?

I can tell the weather is starting to change. The email inbox is absolutely LOADED with a variety of topics. You guys are fired up

— Lynne caught my post on LIB scumbag Aaron Rupar:

Mr. Kinsey,

Just read your Outkick article about that moron Aaron Rupar. Glad the White House Deputy Press Secretary set him straight on the real reason RFK Jr. left the room. Be that as it may, "You’ve done nothing when you’ve bested a fool," to quote a line from "True Grit."

What an idiot.

READ: 'Ghoul' Scumbag Lib Rips RFK Jr., But It Backfires After White House Response

— Mike N. wants to know why more Beaver Moon photos weren't sent in:

I thought I left lights on in the backyard. Nope, just the moon. Did I miss all of the super moon posts?

Still love the sunset/ sunrise pics from the group.

Bring it!!!

(Boy, the Denver O is making the Bears and Bengals O look like Montana in the 80s)

Kinsey:

I posted several Beaver Moon shots on Thursday. Maybe the Beaver Moon isn't a very important moon to Screencaps readers. I don't know.

— Maple Syrup Tom H. in Fort Wayne checks in with a report from the Virgin Islands:

The Mrs. and I went to St Thomas (USVI) a couple weeks back for a week in paradise. Paradise indeed! They had a fully functional Kmart! Didn’t see any Blue Light Specials or pork tenderloin sandwiches, but other than that, it was like a time warp! Apparently there are a few Kmarts remaining open in US territories.

— Chris A. needs to remember that any email around here can be turned into a poll at any moment:

I can't believe my offhand remark about preferring Three Stooges content to the IG models inspired a poll. The results are likely due to the demographics of your readership who are (a) young enough to still be horny, and (b) not old enough to remember the hour of non-stop mayhem that was a typical collection of Stooges shorts on random UHF channels back in the day.

But I have known that my generation's grip on culture has been slip-sliding away for about 20 years now, and the occasional reminder is not a terrible thing. At least I'm around to see it.

I will wear the results of that poll like a badge of honor. You're welcome for the content. Keep up the awesome work.

‘Remember your roots’ — Screencaps readers tells me I should never listen to Three Stooges Chris A. or these Southerners who think Midwesterners are boring because they like to mow

— Pat O in Kansas emails:

So people think you should change things. How many years have you been doing this? Started from nothing, ruffling some feathers, eventually Clay asked you to join him, Fox loved it so they bought Outkick. Rags to riches story. You have a formula that works. Now people want to change it up with no personal travel stories (T’s), Less Boobs? Or other boobs. No Midwest stories, no lawn stripes?? You have a formula that is successful why change. Cannot please everybody. Do what works. We know, Clicks work. SEC SUCKS.



Christmas must have? A Bidet.

Had a few friends tell me this was a game changer. Decided if I do it I was going to do it get I would gel a good one. Bought heated seat, heated water, etc. First impressions.. invasive. After a couple of weeks, not bad, nice, refreshing. Would recommend. Do not really need a high dollar one, cheaper would be fine. I think an elongates toilet is better for the bidet.



YouTube. If Disney gets its way with YouTube, we will all pay more for the service over the year. I think the NFL, SEC, College football etc. should all get an F You. Boycott this. Let them know it.

There are Other ways to watch and services besides paying. Find a friend to watch it, go have lunch at a bar with the game. Why give in. Boycott. Stick to it, let YouTube know to F Libtard Disney and sick with it. We do not want higher prices. Otherwise why leave cable.



Great job Joe. Thanks for the entertainment.

Kinsey:

Yes, last year, Diesel bought the guys in the text group a bidet system. These guys love their bidets.

The Ts FIRE BACK at their haters with news of more upcoming trips

— Mike T. provides this update to Dolfanluey and his cohorts who have been taking shots at the most famous Idaho Screencaps readers:

In December Cindy T will be in Ireland with one of the daughters. I’ll be in Spain

Cindy’s got some great Irish breakfast places planned with delicious baked beans

— Dom in Scottsdale has Mike T. & Cindy T's back:

Agreed with everything Alan in SC said. Read what you like, scroll through stuff you don't. Pretty simple.

That's a problem today. Somebody doesn't like what they hear, or see or whatever, instead of moving on, they got to cancel it.

Freedom of choice. C'mon now.

Keep up the good work, Joe. Wide ranging content, perfect!

You don't eat all the leftover Halloween candy in the bowl, just the ones you like...

— Joe St. A. echoes Dom's email:

Alan in SC is spot on. Love Screencaps. I start my workday with it and contribute when I feel the need.

SB, who played in the pre-Masters Screencaps golf meetup in Augusta, has a message about AI and data centers

— SB in SC says:

I hope you are doing well and thanks for what you do, it is a respite for many. Despite still reading regularly I am embarrassed to say that I do not participate very much since I am just not that interesting. I wanted to mention a few things to you that are probably not column worthy but I still wanted to share.

The thing that I love about your column is the variety of things that you have in there. I think with that comes some things that are not going to resonate with people. I am a scroll through and not a fire off angry email person but to each their own.

I was one of the lucky people that got to play golf with you in Augusta and I work in the same industry as Canoe Kirk.

I have noticed a trend in my industry that our clients have been trending towards being unrealistic and nastier and forgetting to treat people like human beings. It is one thing to hold people and businesses accountable but there are more and more instances of people losing perspective on life.

I have people that report to me that live in 8 different countries right now and there is a serious lack of empathy for what people go through in different areas. This is something that seems to have creeped into your emails with the hate for the T's and calling out geographic areas of our country.

You had mentioned the huge data centers and living where I live it has not been an issue here, but what I have seen is that the data centers would increase the energy prices for the people in the communities where they are being proposed.

I do not know if it is the case, but I am watching to see if this is about companies trying to get communities to pay the bill for their energy needs and for the construction of things needed for their business. If you have more available energy why would the cost for everyone increase? My bill is based on my consumption. If my consumption changes, having more energy should not make my bill increase.

I know that you are not trying to be Alex Jones but this is a topic that have a feeling in the future you are going to be writing about. My company is experimenting with AI I think they just introduced our third version of it for us to use.

There are disclaimers all over it that it can produce bias or flawed results. Google cannot just produce a search result that is a list of responses they have to alter the results in a direction. I do not know why we would expect AI to be any different.

Are they going to load in for sports Ryan Clark or Clay Travis?

Also, how are ethics going to be handled in the responses? What information will get loaded in to inform those decisions? I have a feeling that a few of your readers may at some point have some insight into this. Your most boring reader has no inside information which is probably not a surprise.

The State of Ticket Prices

— Alex R. asks:

Joe let’s talk tickets in screen caps. How much are you willing to pay to see your favorite band. These prices are insane.

Kinsey:

I'm glad someone brought up this topic because it's been on my mind lately, especially when I went looking for tickets to take the family to the Trans Siberian Orchestra show. I've never been and figured I'd at least look at the prices.

Floor seats can't be crazy, right?

Wrong.

We're talking $161.50 per ticket before fees and everything else Ticketmaster adds onto the final price. Before fees, the price for four, in Toledo, Ohio, was $646.

I'd have to be out of my damn mind to pay that.

Ok, how about the Big Ten Championship in December? Maybe I'll take Screencaps Jr. to that one. $300 will get you through the door. At least that should be a pretty good matchup as the B1G West has a pulse this year, especially with Indiana figuring to be there.

Maybe I'll take Jr. to see a Lions game. Of the homes games remaining, $255 is the lowest ticket available.

Have I paid $300 for college football tickets? Yes, but we're talking Alabama-LSU in Baton Rouge with a trip to the national championship hanging in the balance. I'm not paying $255 to see the Giants play the Lions.

$40 tickets to see the Red Wings tonight sounds much better, but I hear there's a pretty good B1G game on TV.

The Decline of Wendy's

I hate to beat a dead horse, but remember my stance on Wendy's and how the local franchise owner started hiring ex-cons instead of little old grandmas, or workers that weren't meth addicts?

We haven't gone to Wendy's more than three or four times in the past five years. It turns out we're not alone. The sales and stock price just keep tanking.

Screencaps readers are loving Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green's Christmas Gift of the Year suggestion that was a $400 hands free ironing system

— Chris B. emails:

You obviously don't go to the dry cleaners on a monthly basis. I'm not sure what the costs are around the rest of the country, but here in California due to our wonderful environmental laws that make everything more expensive, if you're wearing button-up shirts and slacks for work everyday that thing would easily pay for itself in 4-5 months. Yes, the initial $400 may seem steep; but if it works and actually lasts for a decent period of time it would be well worth it.

Kinsey:

I don't go to the dry cleaners. That's true.

Friday Screencaps Music Video to close out the work week

— Darin wants some ‘Poundcake’:

######################

That is it on this rainy, slightly colder Friday with SNOW on the way this weekend. We'll be back out on the road again. I think this is three out of the last four weekends for me. I'm about ready to shut it down for a few weeks. I need to have some beers with buddies and just relax.

But, before that happens, we need to close out Friday strong. Let's go get after it.

