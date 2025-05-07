Ivanka Trump Goes On A Content Run That Has The Fat Purple-Hair Libs Seething, The Sox Are A Mess & Rick Mows

Why would you live in Ohio? That place is horrible! What a dump! You couldn't pay me to live there!

Blah, blah, blah.

As a content guy, there's nowhere else I'd rather live than right here in the heartbeat of the content world where you never know when a meth-pipe smoking raccoon is going to pop up on your radar.

I'm not made to live in Florida, so Ohio it is. You can't swing a stick around here without connecting with some sort of content. Do you get meth-smoking raccoons in North Dakota, Minnesota (they do have a new, dumb boob law), or Kansas?

This right here is why our license plates say, "The heart of it all."

By the way, this is in Springfield Twp. in NE Ohio, not Springfield, OH where the Haitians call home down near Dayton. I know some of you are going to get caught up in that fake news. TRUST ME, not those other outlets who have a mission to get you all fired up.

If we're bringing back broadcasters via AI, it's time for you guys to tell me which voices you would pay to hear again

I hope to live long enough to hear Harry Caray call a 2:20 ET first pitch on WGN. I would pay for that AI voice on a beautiful summer day with the wind gently blowing out.

Are you pro/anti AI voices being brought back?

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Readers react to my dad getting in the social media game three months before turning 70

— Raccoon ‘Sheriff’ John in Houston checks in on this subject:

Good luck to you and your dad.

The problem I've had with aging parents and technology is that they don't know how to use it responsibly and how to be properly suspicious. My 89 yo dad got sucked into several scams a few years ago and gave away A LOT of money (six figures) to unsavory people in Africa and Jamaica because he just couldn't understand how someone would be lying to him about importing gold bars and winning a lotteries, among other things.

Hell, he even got investigated by the secret service because he and his buddy (who was the instigator) engaged in some minor banking fraud at the behest of some scammers. All of this stuff was because of text messages and random phone calls and Facebook. He and his friend just couldn't help themselves and understand how all of this stuff was a scam.

(Also, his friend was just stupid. One scam the friend got involved with at one point was texting with "Julia Roberts" and paying in advance for a big date that was going to happen someday in the future...)

It was an awful situation and the only way we got it under control was because a.) his jackass friend suddenly died one night and b.) I locked down his phone so seriously that all he can do now is look up sports scores and receive calls from people in his contact list and c.) through some legal maneuvering we managed to move a lot of his remaining money to safe accounts beyond his reach. He's still bitter about it and he still thinks we (me and my brothers) cost him several windfalls by meddling in his affairs. The truth is, if we hadn't become involved, he would have given EVERYTHING away.

The point being, parents and technology are a very, very dangerous mix. Be careful with your dad on Facebook, there's no telling who he's talking to. My dad had no filter whatsoever when it came to that damn iPhone. He'd talk to anyone on the other end of a call and he thought everything he saw on Facebook was real.

Apparently, according the secret service agent, it's a massive problem with older people all over the country and costs them billions of dollars a year. Scary stuff.

Kinsey:

This is a great reminder for the children of the Boomers who might not realize just how good AI is and how the scumbag criminals can deploy those AI bots to suck a retiree dry.

I like to think that my dad is a rather young 70 and wouldn't get sucked into some scam, but then again, he's never dealt with the tactics that these thieves use.

— Cody just went through this:

I just went through something like you did with your dad joining Facebook. My wife and I had the same reaction when we were sent a friend request from my dad. "this has to be a fake account, right?". He just retired last month and was told that he joined Facebook for the marketplace. I guess his strategy is to buy old junk like lawnmowers, fix it up, and resell it. Whatever occupies his time, I guess.

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. says I should give my dad a primer on content he might like:

I didn't have & didn't want any social media... but I got Instagram ~7 years ago when my kids got on it because I wanted to see what they were posting. I quickly learned that my kids post very little on IG and mostly on Snapchat, and I didn't want to go there. I've found IG to be entertaining, and since adding Facebook a few years ago I have discovered there are a bunch of old people like me that are only on FB. I do not have TicToc. I do have Nextdoor, but it's pretty terrible and never look at it anymore.

You should hook your old man up! Grab his phone and follow a bunch of accounts that are about things he likes. And no I don't necessarily mean follow things like Sean Jo's racks after dark (although he may like a few of those account follows too).. hook him up with accounts that post vids of backhoes, dump trucks, bridge building, grading, welding, etc. and other things he will enjoy.

— Myron B. in the UP says:

My father managed to earn a living as a chemistry professor at a engineering college and never use a personal computer. He retired about 1986 and lived until 2006 but managed to avoid not only social media but computers completely. On the other hand I took my first class in 1970 and bought a Compact lugable about 1986.

But I avoided all the iterations of social media until about 2012. My first wife died in 2010 and a good friend suggested that while living in the Upper Penisula, my best chance of meeting someone was social media.

Turned out they were wrong but that is a story for another day. So I am on social media, probably spend to much time there. Makes it easier to follow the kids grandkids and great grandkids.

— Bart hit me up on my work email:

First, with your dad getting on line, you cant do GD thing without downloading a GD app. My parents are in their early 80s and they finally got a cell phone in their late 70s due to having to deal with utility companies, and other entities. It is such a PITA, for them and for the everyday person.

Also, an umpire checking in here. Hoodies are mostly allowed during gameplay due to them having a number on the back. If they want to be hindered throwing or running, go right ahead. We arent the fashion police and cant have the cotton candy colored uniforms changed because they look hideous. We can have them removed or placed under the real jerseys but you pick your battles like not having every 10YO swinging a bat outside the dugout trying to time up a pitcher.

And if, as a coach, want to help an umpire, read a dang rulebook and not just the local rules. Pitches in the dirt are live balls, no contact inference or obstruction calls take in account safety at the youth level, and we do make mistakes. Its not the seventh game of the world series. Get over it.

Anyways, is it time to name these women who want noticed, the Kinsey Girls?

Name some good golf courses up to six hours away from Cleveland

— JG is looking to venture out:

I'm looking to find new golf courses to play. I'm in the greater Cleveland area, I'm looking for something within about 6 hours of here. Please ask the crew in Ohio or surrounding Ohio for recommendations on nice courses that I should check out. It gets old playing the same ones around here. Let me know what I should check out out your way as well.

Kinsey:

I want to know a couple of things from JG.

What's your handicap? What level of course are you used to playing?

I don't want to recommend a course like Maumee Bay if he's used to playing at TPCs or Firestone.

I've never played in West Virginia, but I hear from Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green that there are some nice weekend golf resorts down there.

One Ohio course that you might want to check out is Apple Valley Golf Course. Longtime reader Mig plays there quite a bit and it always looks amazing.

The other course he raves about is The Virtues, which was Longaberger's course. It's been named the No. 1 public course in Ohio over the years. Both of the courses mentioned are less than two hours from downtown Cleveland.

Hey Abby Wambach, cease and desist

Get another book title. Indy Daryl brought this content to Screencaps a long time ago. Don't make me get our lawyers on this.

Let's go to Germany for the CES of the Meat World

— Judson checks in:

You have asked for random content when out in our worldly travels. I’m in Frankfurt Germany for IFFA - the CES of the meat world.

It is an every 3-year show for all aspects of the global meat industry.

You have all types of equipment, packaging, etc necessary to get food from the field to your table.

I’ve included a few of the great images - nothing as crazy as the Russian Military show. My wife judges booths based on the coffee & cookies offered. Afternoon drink offerings shift to beer and wine.

The scariest is probably the robot arms with bandsaws for cutting up hogs. We’re preparing the AI takeover by giving them arms & weapons.

There is also a huge unknown plastic food industry - $10 for a plastic steak that can be run through the packaging machine every day. They even have giant fake pig carcasses.

Three more days of 50k steps before I can head home - it helps to balance out the sausage consumption.

Kinsey:

My old radio buddy, AC Bellino, who is now the sports director at AM powerhouse WJR in Detroit, is also a butcher for his mother's grocery store. He is always complaining about how hard it is to find good help that will show up and cut meat all day.

It looks like he'll soon be able to hire an AI robot to help him instead of trying to hire some drug addict who won't show up to work.

Screencaps reader might have an explanation for the Reds center field camera angle

— Anonymous says this is an advertising play:

I think I have an answer. The company I left about 6 weeks ago was installing new ad displays behind home plate right before the season started. They need to maximize the exposure of their advertisers for the ROI. If you look at last season they were configured differently so the new displays required a new camera angle.

The company I work for now also has product in the same camera shot (4Topps premium mesh seats with the Lexus logo on the headrests).

— Harley Steve tells me:

The Reds home game camera angle has consistently been ranked worst in the MLB (who knew this was a thing?). A few years ago a friend and former cameraman invited me into the centerfield camera room and showed me the two unused camera bays in straightaway center and the Reds camera being used was furthest towards left field. Balls that looked 2 feet off because of the camera angle were actually strikes. No idea why they used the off angle but glad they fixed it.

Here’s a funny story about watching a delayed sports event. Back in the day, local TV would replay Ohio State games on Sunday.

Two brothers from Cincinnati became fairly well-known professional basketball and football players respectively.

When they were kids, older brother would bet younger brother on the Ohio State game when they watched it on Sunday, and, not surprisingly, always win. Years later, older brother told younger brother how funny that was. Younger brother, now an NFL lineman, was not amused and made sure older (and now smaller) brother knew EXACTLY how he felt. You gotta love brothers.

##################

And that is it on this foggy Wednesday morning. The rain finally stopped after about 4-5 days. The dog is puking as I type.

Anyway, let's go have a great day. Hopefully your dogs aren't puking as you try to work. Go dominate your golf league night. Good luck at your travel ball games. Try to keep it closer than 43-0.

Take care.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

