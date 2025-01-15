Ivanka Trump Gives BLUNT Answer To Her White House Plans

Dammit, enough is enough, Ivanka Trump isn't returning to the White House.

Donald Trump's daughter made it clear during an appearance on the "Him & Her Show" podcast that she's done with Washington. She's been saying she's done with D.C. and dammit, let's make this clear one more time, SHE'S DONE.

"I love policy and impact. I hate politics. And unfortunately, the two are not separable," the President-elect's daughter told Him & Her while adding that politics is a "very dark, negative business."

Guys, I've been trying to tell you that Ivanka, 43, is now into surfing and working out in the gym.

In October, the New York Times went after Ivanka went after her for refusing to reenter the political world after spending years screaming that she should get out of politics.

"Zero," her husband Jared Kushner told the outlet when asked if she would be returning to politics.

Fast-forward to January 2025 with her father ready to take over the White House again. The questions just keep coming and Ivanka couldn't be more blunt.

"There is a darkness to that world that I don’t really want to welcome into mine," the mother of three said Tuesday. "The main reason I am not going back to serve now is I know the cost, and it’s a price that I’m not willing to make my kids bear."

Ivanka Trump hates politics

She'd rather be cooking breakfast for her kids.

"I tried to make French toast the other day and I’m actually like, a decent cook," Ivanka added, but she admitted that the kids didn't like the meal. "They can be brutal to me when I don’t do something as well as their father. So, I tried to make this French toast, then I was getting my son’s lunch ready—I forgot about it. It burned, and I heard for the next 20 minutes how my french toast will never compete with their dad’s pancakes."

This normalcy is going to drive the Libs crazy. The woman just dropped out of politics.

You can't do that! You have to sit there and get hammered by the crazy lesbians at MSNBC!

She's done, Libs. Time for you to move along.