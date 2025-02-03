Ivanka Trump Gets A Pump In At The Gym As War With Canada Explodes, Fans Middle Finger Stenhouse & Biscuits!

Things that stuck out to me over the weekend

Would you look at that, the Lakers got a 25-year-old superstar for their roster and traded away an aging, broken down 7-footer. And it happens over the weekend just as teams are arriving in New Orleans for the Super Bowl. Imagine that, the dumpster fire NBA magically sends a star to L.A. when ratings are a mess. Coincidence?

— Jon H. writes:

As Dan Zaksheske pointed out, Luka Dončić will no longer be eligible for a super max contract with the Lakers, costing him tens of millions of dollars.



Additionally, though, half of what he does receive will now be taxed for the home games he plays in California at 13% versus paying no state income tax for home games in Texas. This will probably cost him an estimated additional $20 million in state income taxes.

Kinsey cont:

I keep seeing that NASCAR fans say the quarter-mile race last night was great. I'm left wondering how they came to that conclusion. It felt like the cars where spinning around a roundabout at 55 mph.

People are saying that the anthem before the race was one of the worst in history. You make the call. They say there was too much flute.

Then there are the Grammys. What happens to the music industry when all the bands they keep regurgitating are dead? The Rolling Stones won for Best Rock Album. In 20 years, if you haven't been converted into a country fan, you're screwed. My best guess is that we'll eventually be lucky enough to get AI versions of Van Halen and Soundgarden.

It's time to make the Pebble Beach Pro-Am harder. Rory playing par 5s as par 4s down the stretch isn't interesting. Where is the drama? Ban drivers at these events. 3Ws only.

— Tyler B. was watching Pebble Beach too:

Watching the finish of the AT&T. Amanda interviewing with a hoodie UNDER a blazer? Is this the equivalent of sneakers with suits?

THIS IS WAR!

Things could get real interesting on Lake Erie this summer. Will Canada launch an attack on my beloved Put-in-Bay and try to take our lands?

Come and take it, Canada. Good luck ripping PIB from our cold dead hands.

How are you preparing?

— Chad R. checks in:

Do you think we will ever have an NFL team based out of Canada? The other 3 major sports have at least one franchise out of the great white north, so I'm thinking it's only a matter of time.

Kinsey:

Not now. We're at WAR.

I mentioned the Mizuno catcher's mitt that I received years ago and still have and you guys picked up on that tidbit

— Eric writes via Instagram DMs:

Hey Joe! Read you still have your Mizuno catchers mitt from when you were in middle school. Fixing up beloved gloves is what I do! I’m a local Nashville guy and would love to offer up a free restoration and relacing. It’s a hobby that recently turned into a small side hustle due to demand. You can look at my page for work samples - promise to do you right!

Kinsey:

Eric, I appreciate the offer, but I can't possibly take you up on that offer, but I can promote your unique business. Hopefully there are some Screencaps dads out there who will see this and send some business your way.

— Duncan tells me:

Glad to hear your childhood mitt was a Mizuno. I’ve worked for Mizuno USA for 21 years now. If you need a glove for the boys, I can get you a nice discount.

Kinsey:

Duncan has sent me 100 emails. Had no idea he was in the sports equipment business. My kids are good with gloves. I bought Screencaps Jr. a very nice Rawlings glove off eBay last year and noticed that Mizuno gloves still come at a premium price.

Gifts that left an impression on you guys: Can anyone beat 91 Dave Matthews Band shows?

— Michael J. in Chiraq writes:

No gift has more heavily affected my life than the Dave Matthews Band tickets my dad got me in 2001. That was the beginning of a journey that is currently sitting at 91 DMB shows. I loved their music but had never thought about going to a show. 30 seconds after that concert started i knew i would be going to as many as possible.

— Boomer in Boston emails:

Great job as usual! I share Thomas’ view with social media and am not on any. Glad to hear you’ll still put items in the column

The best gift that left me speechless actually came from my daughter. Growing up in Boston during the 70’s, Bobby Orr was everyone’s idol. (Best hockey player EVER and I’ll die on that hill!)

2010, Bruins are playing the Flyers in the Winter Classic at Fenway. My daughter was 17 at the time and working part time at a bakery. Christmas time comes and this is what she gave me.

She saved enough money to buy this for me from the store at the mall, not some Chinese factory. By far the most thoughtful and best gift I have ever received.

Hockey parents are the worst. See story attached. This was big news in the area when it happened.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/hockey-dad-found-guilty/

Side note: Did you finish the plant rack for Mrs. Screencaps?

Kinsey:

Yes, Mrs. Screencaps' newest grow op rack is complete and operational. That project is done. Then, this weekend, I finished up trim work that needed done in a half-bath. Now that football is over, I'm starting to knock out projects that were put on hold for pigskin.

Mrs. Screencaps did tell me that she's now comfortable with the size of her grow op, but then she hinted that a utility sink in the basement would be a nice addition. It's like me never being done with golf. There's always something to chase.

— Mark in Lincoln, NE writes:

Answering Britt T.

A couple of long, great, stories but I will not go into details unless asked.

2 best things I ever did as a father.

1-2004: Sideline passes of the Florida St/Florida game in Tallahassee (boys 12-11)

2-2005: Had tickets to see #1 rated Duke play in Cameron. Ended up getting my boys down on the floor as Cameron Crazies. Mom and dad didn’t even watch the game, just watched them with tears in our eyes. I think this was my proudest moment as a dad.

Are you afraid of what Big Tech will do with all the data it has collected from you?

— Homebrew Bill says:

About 7 or 8 years ago my neighbor and a couple former neighbors all got new trucks within a few weeks of each other. I just mentioned in conversation to a coworker how I liked the look of the F150 (my dad was always a Chevy guy) and even the Ram had an improved look. I used the phrase "I have new truck envy". Not even 15 minutes later I was scrolling through Twitter and targeted ads for Chevy, Ford, and Ram trucks appeared on my feed.

That is it for this first Monday in February. For those who have already forgotten, it's Super Bowl week. Prepare accordingly.

Let's have a great first week of the month. Don't let this war with Canada cause you to lose focus and get distracted. Stay strong for the red, white and blue.

Take care.

