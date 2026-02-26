Ivanka Trump Attacked By Vile Cat Lady LIBS Over Her State Of The Union Dress, Bengals Fans Lead NFL & Pork!

Ivanka Trump showed off the dress she wore to the State of the Union and the nasty, vile LIBS couldn't say one nice word.

Let's mix it up this morning and put the YouTube news at the top

NEW SCREENCAPS YOUTUBE VIDEO!

I've spent the last 10-12 days dealing with a cold that had me on the YouTube disabled list. That all changed last night. I'm BACK. I'm feeling feisty and nothing gets me excited like two lunatics kicking out a Wendy's drive-thru window and getting into a massive food fight with the workers who refused to return a Croc to one of the lunatics.

All hell breaks loose in this one. Click on the channel. Then click on "Wendy's Warzone." You can't miss it. I kept this one to 8 minutes. That should be the perfect length to watch while you're on the toilet. Dig in!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq_3bjAUp3VdSUNW65Q-kgg

On school kids dressing like slobs and people in general being complete slobs — The Slobification of the United States

— Bob K. is quickly turning into a top emailer:

Hey Joe,

As always, keep up the great work, I look forward to my daily read. A couple thoughts on today’s edition.

I could not agree more on the ridiculous way people dress today. I was on a plane last week to Nashville and the young person sitting next to me ( 20 to 25 ) looked and dressed like they just got out of bed. I just shook my head and made sure they saw me. My nieces and nephews know they better be dressed appropriately when they come to Uncles Bob’s house or I will not let them in ( yes, I have turned a couple of them away.) I am affectionately called Uncle get off my lawn guy Bob by my nieces and nephews, but they know I am just trying to teach them lessons. I was so proud to watch those boys at the Capital last night. When they entered, I actually got out of my lazy boy and stood and clapped but full disclosure, I also got up and cheered for the 100-year-old veteran, he brought a tear to my eye. He was the best. I like and follow along with the different members on here, but I have to say I love the T’s. I look forward to following their adventures, they seem like people who are full of life and know how to enjoy themselves, please keep showing their travels.

— Millennial Jesse shares:

I wanted to chime in on the topic around kids/people wearing pajamas in public. I couldn’t agree more that people have lost touch with how they look in public. I remember reading awhile back on this topic in Screencaps and it motivated me to look decent when I go out.

Even if it’s going to the grocery store, I’ll throw on a pair of jeans rather than sweats. When I drive into work everyday, I see kids at the bus stop and they look like they got out of bed and threw on their back pack. Some are wearing pajama pants and a t shirt and it’s 20° outside. What are the parents doing? Even at nicer restaurants I see people wearing sweatpants…we have to stop normalizing this.

Wife and I went to Greece and Italy for our honeymoon. Walking around Naples, I didn’t see one person wearing sweats. Even the school age children were dressed decently. It was cool to see.

— Chris W. in California knows all about the slobification:

You brought up something that is a MASSIVE pet peeve of mine. Wearing pajamas in public!

I have worked at several high schools and both of my older sons are in middle school, it is mind boggling the amount of teenagers that just wander around in public wearing pajamas and slippers, it's like everyone had one big slumber party.

Personally, I blame COVID. Of the many, many ways our response to COVID screwed up society, I think one of the biggest things it did was make people lose all sense of decorum. When you spend a year and a half to two years stuck in your bedroom, interacting with everyone via a computer screen you get used to not actually getting yourself dressed and ready for the day because who the hell cares what you're wearing when you're doing everything remotely. Sadly once everything went back to "normal" that mindset didn't change and people don't give a rat's ass if it's professional or becoming, they just want to be comfortable.

I have a very specific rule that I have passed down to my boys. No matter what, every single day, whether I'm going out in public or not I get up, shower and ALWAYS get dressed in something that requires a belt. I feel like it's a subtle, psychological way to make sure I am ready to DO SOMETHING that day. If I'm just wearing sweats that means I'm just lounging around, I'm not doing anything that requires labor. My boys have adopted what I do and as a result we all get shit done!

I live in the Antelope Valley which has shall we say a "unique" population and I can't tell you the number of adults I see wandering around in sweats and slippers, wearing bedtime bonnets or curlers still in their hair. The fact that these almost always seem to be the people paying for everything with their EBT cards makes me wonder if they even own something other than pajamas!

I understand the desire to be comfortable, I'm a jeans and t-shirt kind of guy and the moment it hits 75 or above I'm dying to wear shorts and will find any excuse to do so, but no matter what I'm going to make sure I look like I'm ready to tackle the day and whatever may come my way, not run and hide under the covers the moment I'm faced with a challenge.

Make America Get Dressed Again!

— You're damn right Stonewaller in Texas is tired of the slobs:

That post about kids wearing pajamas to school and other places struck a nerve. This is something I noticed a few months ago. I took the day off from work because of a dental appointment, and afterward headed over to Walmart in Stamford, Texas. Stamford used to have one of those good, old-timey Pizza Huts, but's closed now, relocated downtown.

Anyway, I was in Walmart shopping in the early afternoon. I saw three different mothers with little kids in their carts with all three kids wearing their pajamas. To be clear, none of these kids were infants wearing onesies, which would have been perfectly normal. The kids were all preschool age, sitting in the cart.

The reason that is struck me is that it made me wonder if the mom ever bathed and changed the kid. Did the kid just wear pajamas all day, then get put to bed in the same jammies? Is a generation of kids being raised to wear pj's all the time because this is how they are growing up?

My dad was a farmer, my mom stayed at home with us kids and when I went to kindergarten, she started teaching school. Before I started school, my mom fixed breakfast for everyone, got my older siblings on the school bus, then plopped me down in the floor to watch Captain Kangaroo and Mr. Greenjeans.

Then she cleaned up the kitchen and washed dishes, dressed herself, started the laundry and got me dressed, face washed, etc. It's not that hard to dress a kid.

— Millennial Joel is sick of this trend that has evolved into full-blown slobification:

Your recent post about pajamas has me ready to contribute something other than my usual lawn pictures from TNML.



I see it all the time here in central Kansas: kids wearing pajamas and slippers to school. A friend of mine who teaches at the local high school says some students even show up with blankets wrapped around them. I honestly have no idea how they can take school seriously while carrying around a Hello Kitty blanket or something similar.



I personally attended a school that required uniforms. While some kids complained, I loved being able to just throw the uniform on in the morning and go; it took all the decision-making out of the process. My two girls are also attending a school with uniforms now, and it has saved me a lot of headaches from arguing about what they are going to wear each day.



On a separate note, rumor has it we are getting a new Wendy’s in town. I’m still skeptical after reading your work on the subject, but I will keep you updated once the signage starts going up.

— Rory writes:

I used to think I despised flying until I spent about 2 hours at the Austin, TX airport killing time for a flight. I realized I just hated Hartsfield Jackson Airport in Atlanta because it's full of trash people in pajamas carrying around full on bed pillows and not neck/travel pillows. I can't imagine what Internationals think of America if their first experience is touching down in that hellscape.

— Scott K. knows the current state of the school systems:

As a retired Middle School principal with my last 19 years spent in Administration, the topic of PJ's caught my attention. I'll try and be brief:

It is called a student handbook, one that is filled with rules and guidelines, policies and procedures. Specifically, a DRESS CODE-expectations for students to look appropriate when they walk in the doors-OR change OR be sent home. PJ's, other than Homecoming celebration week, aren't allowed. Bra straps-not to be seen. Stomachs-not to be seen. Guys under arms-not be seen or hopefully smelled. Underwear-not to be seen (over my years zip ties and the paddle were used to keep pants pulled up). Use common sense, but keep the standard in place. Support from upper Administration is key, but ANYTHING doesn't go if I'm hired to lead the school.

Another insane topic in MO is banning cell phones. Too many weak ass administrators at all levels have let students run the show, slowly allowing cell phones to be out any time. This is just horse crap leadership. We allowed them in the mornings until we went to class, then again AFTER PM announcements. We don't see them OR hear them during the day. It was awesome watching all the discussion at lunch knowing it would look much different if the cell phones were allowed. They are a disruption to all of our lives and only add to the distractions and challenges when learning.

Side note: Teachers need a dress code and NO cell phone policy as well-unless on the prep/planning time. Look nice and don't be on your device at times when the students can't. Common sense. But this is fleeting like an Atlanta Falcon Superbowl lead these days.

The World of Cub Scouting: Are you noticing parents who aren't invested?

Is this new or has this been going on?

— Andrew in Kansas needs advice:

I’ve been sitting on this email for a bit, trying to figure out the right way to ask this—if it’s even a question so much as a request for perspective.

We recently put our 7‑year‑old son into Cub Scouts for the first time (Tiger Cubs). It’s been over 30 years since I was involved myself, and a lot has changed since then. The fact that we have to state that we're a "boy-only pack" speaks to some of those changes. At the local level, though, what I see is still a group of good kids supported by good families, all trying to build community and character.

One thing we’re struggling with is parent engagement. Cub Scouts isn’t a "drop your kid off and let a coach run it" activity (cough travel ball) — it really works best as a weekly family commitment where every household contributes a bit of prep, organization, or leadership. Keeping the kids excited has been manageable; getting parents to consistently lean in has been much harder. I know that the kids will stick around much longer if the parents are involved and having fun.

For dads (and families) who’ve gone the scouting route, how do we get the parents to step up and participate more fully?

Jimmy's Seafood

— Otis in Mobile says:

I was catching up on Screencaps and saw that you had the post of Jimmys Seafood with their "go f--k yourself" tweet.

I have a very good friend from Baltimore whose parents emigrated from Greece, so of course all the Baltimore Greeks know each other and he is buddy of John's, whose dad was Jimmy. Several times he has shipped me their food and I can tell you these crab cakes that you cook in your kitchen will be better than any that you have ever eaten in a restaurant. If you have the urge, go order some and I strongly suggest a combo box with the soups in them. Simply unbelievable.

‘Look at these pictures’

— Craig, a retired Lt Col in the USAF, emails:

Joe. Please look at these pictures.



CWO5 Eric Slover, the Medal of Honor recipient for the heroic piloting of a Chinook helicopter during the Maduro extraction, looks like he stepped off the canvas of Norman Rockwell. Another hero, recently introduced to Americans during President Trump’s State of the Union address, the similarity of the historic occasion and the embodiment of freedom must be recognized.



"Freedom of Speech" was the first of the Four Freedoms, a series of oil paintings by Norman Rockwell, inspired by President Roosevelt’s 1941 State of the Union address, regarded as his Four Freedoms message.

'Alberta isn't Ontario'

— Guy G. from Western New York checks in:

Living in Buffalo, we often yearn for freer places. Mrs G and I found it in Alberta. Leisure Leigh is 100% right! Ontario sucks, and we avoid at all cost. But..my dealer in Edmonton "needs" training pretty often. Especially when the snow is piling up at Sunshine or Norquay.

I wonder what JP has going on after ConExpo. I could probably use the mountain air!

Remember when I was writing about my son and how he had the shower running and the hose was shooting water all over our bathroom?

It turns out I'm not the only one trying to figure out what's going on with shower habits these days.

The State of Electricity In Maine: Are taxpayers getting hosed?

— John W. complains:

Seeing the electric bill discussion -have a camp and building house In Maine-almost all power except wifi/security cameras is off. Bill now about same as peak of summer usage (no AC) why??

Electric bill under "delivery charges" on broken out. on pace to cost Maine ratepayers $3.2 BILLION over 20 years.

It's the cost of Maine's community solar subsidy program, running since 2019, when the legislature mandated the purchase power from large solar farms for more than twice what it costs to produce. It gets loaded onto your monthly bill.

Law was passed in 2019, out-of-state solar companies flooded into Maine to build massive multi-acre fields across the state, not because Maine is particularly well-suited for solar ( rank among the least sunny states in the country), but because the subsidy made it extraordinarily profitable… It started a solar GOLD RUSH! The total tab for Maine ratepayers was projected at $4.4 BILLION over 20 years.

Last year, the legislature put a pause on new contracts, Now, ratepayers are going to be on the hook for roughly $3.2 billion over 20 years instead of $4.4 billion.

Rather than accept the legislature's decision, the solar companies sued. They argued that new fees on their existing projects amounted to an unconstitutional government "taking." In plain English: they wanted a court to force Maine ratepayers to keep writing them huge checks.

Guys being Guys in Whistler

— Chad G. in Kalamazoo got the boys together for a photo on the slopes:

Ski Bro's are back this week in Whistler Blackomb Canada. Great times with Great Friends. One of our favorite weeks of the year.



Lot of good runs, Sh!t talk and card games.

Kinsey:

I grew up in Dayton, Ohio. I know nothing about the world of skiing. Is there a way for guys to gamble on ski trips like on golf trips? Is there some sort of app showing vertical feet that you guys gamble on? Do you gamble on who can get to the bottom the fastest?

And I have to believe it's brutal to ski with a hangover. Don't you guys get altitude sickness after getting drunk at après-ski?

I remember a trip to Buena Vista, Colorado (8,000 ft) one time where I might've had one beer at dinner and it felt like I had 15. I don't know how some of you guys crush beers after the slopes.

Show Us Your Meat® — Vienna edition

— Eric P. brags:

You want food that stands the test of time?? How about a veal schnitzel in he basement of a Vienna restaurant, Greichenbeisl, that’s been open since the 1400’’s which makes spending my 65th birthday there pale in comparison.

Which weiner are you picking?

— Mike T. is on the move today in Germany:

Dallmeyers in Munich.

Bike storage at the Munich metro station:

And beer stein delivery at Hirschgarten in Munich:

That is it. I'm feeling better. I'm not coughing much. I'm not blowing my nose like crazy. Now it's time to crank up the content as we make the run to May when the weather officially breaks.

Let's keep our heads down and keep working hard. Go have a great day.

