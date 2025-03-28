It's Official: Putting Truck Nuts On Your Pickup Isn't Welcome In Idaho

If you had plans to slap a pair of truck nuts on the back of your F-150 and haul ass to Idaho in hopes of maybe catching some publicly exposed breasts, I'm afraid you may want to change your plans…

The State of Idaho, renowned for its potatoes and… lots of other cool stuff, has passed a new law that has criminalized the public exposure of breasts.

House Bill 270 as it's known — although I'd argue that it was a real missed opportunity on the part of the Idaho State legislature not giving it a funny name like the "No Nipples Act" or something — was signed into law by Governor Brad Little this week and is effectively an updating of the state's pre-existing indecent exposure laws, according to EastIdahoNews.com.

The law states that a person will be charged with a misdemeanor if one exposes "his or her genitals,; exposes developed female breasts, including the areola and nipple; exposes adult male breasts, including the areola and nipple, that have been medically or hormonally altered to appear like developing or developed female breasts; exposes artificial breasts, including the areola and nipple, intended to resemble female breasts; or displays toys or products intended to resemble male or female genitals."

Wow… they really covered every conceivable base in there, didn't they? The "It was only my areola and/or nipple" defense will not fly in the great state of Idaho.

But it's that last part that rules out truck nuts because they count as a toy or product that resembles genitals. This could lead to police getting calls about them, according to Idaho Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow.

"They’re gross, they’re offensive, and kids on the road see them. So why wouldn’t the police get a call and say, ‘That offends me, pull it off the truck?’" Wintrow said. "Because now this bill will allow it. And I talked to police and they said, ‘Indeed it would.’"

There's an interesting gray area here. Are truck nuts protected speech? Boobs aren't; especially not on CNN as OutKick founder Clay Travis famously learned.

I don't know. I'm not a truck nuts guy. They'd look a little goofy on my 2022 Kia Forte… although I've never given them a shot; they might look awesome.

Since I don't live in Idaho, I can still give them the ol' college truck nuts try.

